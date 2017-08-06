Fylde coast cricket review: Northern League, Lytham and Palace Shield

Blackpool’s 65-run win at Kendal edged them above St Annes into third spot in the Northern Premier League.

Tom Jefferson’s best-ever first-team figures of 5-19 from 13 overs helped dismiss Kendal for 67 in 32.2 overs.

Blackpool were put in at Shap Road and dismissed for 132 with eight balls remaining, though this total proved ample as Kendal capsized from 38-2 to 45-8 despite wicketkeeper Shane Hyland’s 30, the top score of the game.

Blackpool moved a point above St Annes with six to play but are still 57 behind leaders Netherfield, who won by nine wickets at Leyland. Blackpool had no professional, while St Annes welcomed back theirs, Matthew Breetzke, from South Africa Under-19s duty.

Breetzke couldn’t prevent a five-wicket defeat at second-placed Chorley, who chased down St Annes’ 157 with almost three overs remaining.

St Annes captain Nathan Armstrong made 50, while his predecessor Matt Grindley took 4-51 and is the league’s top wicket-taker with 55.

Sixth-placed Fleetwood chose to bat at Broadwater but were dismissed for 88 en route to a seven-wicket befeat by Morecambe.

Pro Neels Bergh made 50 but was the only home player to reach double figures as fellow South African Daryn Smit claimed 6-22 from 134.3 overs.

Lytham slumped to a sixth successive Liverpool Competition defeat as New Brighton polished off a routine seven-wicket win on the Wirral.

Put into bat at Rake Lane, Lytham were always struggling after 47-2 became 55-5 and it needed a late flourish by Joe Davies, scoring 33 at number eight, to elevate the total to 125 from 50.4 overs.

Ashraf Nawab and Martyn Evans took three wickets apiece, David While holding five catches.

The result was never in doubt after Louis Botes, scoring 45 from 36 balls, and captain Mark Rowland put on 71 for the first New Brighton wicket and the hosts sealed victory in just 20.5 overs at 127-3.

The Wirral club are third in the ECB premier league, while Lytham are eighth but still 50 points clear of the bottom two.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield results

Premier division: Croston (147-0, S Marsh 103no) beat Freckleton (142, J Fiddler 59, K Marsh 4-50 ) by 10 wickets, Fulwood and Broughton (165-7) beat Eccleston (130) by 35 runs, Great Eccleston (151-3, M Nadeem 70no) beat Torrisholme (148, P White 3-30) by seven wickets, Longridge (92) lost to Penwortham (127-8) by 35 runs, Vernon Carus (109,J McDonagh 46, G Jennings 4-15, I Walling 4-22) lost to Garstang (190, Mi Walling 61, I Walling 40, P Hayton 4-27, M Timms 4-81) by 81 runs

Division One: Garstang 2 (145) lost to Vernon Carus 2 (146-8) by two wickets, New Longton (81-2) beat Fulwood and Broughton 2 (77) by eight wickets, Norcross (58, D Smith 5-32, S Aga 3-8) lost to Fylde (62-8, R Blampied 4-22, D Harris 3-26) by two wickets, White Coppice (41, N Bolus 6-21, M Hall 4-12) lost to South Shore (42-1) by nine wickets, Whittingham and Goosnargh (152-9) lost to Longridge 2 (153-5) by five wickets, Withnell Fold (79) lost to Hoghton (142) by 63 runs

Division Two: Tarleton (117) lost to Kirkham and Wesham (121-9) by four runs, Wrea Green (110-8, T Phillips 31, C Laycock 31, E Atkinson 4-36) beat Longridge 3 (45, C Laycock 3-4, M Wood 3-12) buy 65 runs.