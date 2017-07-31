Bergh’s all-round show secures success

Saturday’s Northern Premier Cricket League matches had a bit of everything with a victory, a winning draw and a day off.

Friday’s heavy rain meant Blackpool were the side putting their feet up as their game against Penrith was abandoned.

The news was better for Fleetwood, though, as they recorded a six-wicket defeat of Lancaster.

An all-round display from Neels Bergh inspired them to success against the division’s bottom side.

He claimed five wickets when Fleetwood bowled first before making a vaulable contribution with the bat to get them over the winning line.

After putting their opponents into bat at Lune Road, Fleetwood had a good start with Lancaster openers Danny Welbourne (4) and Reuben Orr (4) dismissed early.

Lancaster skipper Charlie Swarbrick led their resistance, top-scoring with 37 before Bergh had him caught by Dean Bell.

Bergh also picked up the wicket of Kieran Moffat (18) and Joe Bell dismissed Kasun Madusanka (17), but the rest of the Lancaster batting was dismissed cheaply.

They were eventually out for 107 after 32.2 overs with Bergh ending the innings with 5-24.

Joe Bell picked up 3-25 with the other wickets going to Joseph McCluskie (1-19) and Sam Bell (1-36).

In reply, Fleetwood lost Dean Bell (0) early but Bergh and Mat Clark (52) laid the platform for victory.

Although McCluskie (0) and Alex Ryder (1) were out cheaply, Bergh’s undefeated 43 guided Fleetwood to 108-4.

St Annes enjoyed a winning draw when they met Leyland.

Batting first, St Annes were all out for 122 as Tom Higson top-scored with 38 and Matt Grindley contributed 30.

Three wickets each for Ross Bretherton (3-31), Steven Pallett (3-26) and Kurtis Watson (3-9) did the damage for Leyland, who were left hanging on at 111-9 in reply.

Bretherton top-scored with 28 as Mitchell Bolus claimed 3-21, Grindley 2-33 and Ravi Teja 2-29.

n Lytham were beaten at home as Ormskirk showed why they are 77 points clear at the top of the Liverpool Competition.

Ormskirk batted first at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club and declared their innings on 204-9 after 53 overs.

Despite losing Michael Jones (0) and Joshua Bohannon (8) cheaply, Ormskirk saw the rest of their top order contribute valuable runs.

Opener Andrew Baybutt struck seven boundaries in his innings of 44, while John Armstrong top-scored with 54, a knock with seven fours and a six.

Gary Knight added a brisk 33 with Simon Kerrigan (27) and Nicky Caunce (24) chipping in down the order.

Steven Croft led the way for Lytham with figures of 3-27 from 10 overs, backed up by Toby Lester (2-18) and skipper Danny Edwards (2-45).

However, Lytham were shot out for 101 in reply with their last eight wickets falling for only 49 runs.

Openers Taylor Cornall (7) and John Mulligan (5) both fell with the score on 12 before Croft (13) and Michael Guptill-Bunce (31) added 40 for the third wicket.

However, Croft’s dismissal started the slump with Bohannon proving the thorn in Lytham’s side.

He accounted for Croft and Guptill-Bunce as well as picking up the wickets of Ryan Maddock (0), Ben Saunders (1) and Edwards (8) to finish with 5-21.

Lester remained undefeate don 21 as Lytham were eventually all out four balls into the 37th over.

n Moore and Smalley Palace Shield

Premier division: Eccleston (112ao, D Gilbert 4-32) lost to Garstang (172-7, C Oosthuysen 36, J Cunliffe 3-29) by 60 runs; Fulwood and Broughton (130ao A Patel 33, I Simpson 4-17, R McDowell 3-35) tied with Longridge (130-7, I Simpson 38 not out, M Smith 3-24); Great Eccleston (124-5, M Nadeem 63 not out, R Lyon 3-49) beat Rufford (122ao, M Nadeem 8-38) by five wickets; Penwortham (169ao, J Apsen 67, A Tobutt 66, P Hayton 7-16) lost to Vernon Carus (206-9, I Dunn 49, N Patel 5-52) by 37 runs; Thornton Cleveleys (174-8, S Bradshaw 37, L Childs 3-53) beat Croston (172-9, J Parsons 45, C Chisholm 3-32) by two wickets; Torrisholme (69ao, D Fisher 6-20) beat Freckleton (47ao, GD Lee 4-18) by 22 runs

Division One: Hoghton (142-6, P Richardson 48no) beat Norcross (140ao, S Bovington 40, J Holland 4-11) by four wickets; Longridge (112-6, N Holden 35no, M Bavla 3-29) beat New Longton (110ao, C Hands 40, D Patel 5-15) by four wickets; South Shore (141-8, M Cowell-Makin 52, S Aga 3-29) beat Fylde (89ao, M Hall 5-33) by 52 runs; Vernon Carus (111ao) beat Fulwood and Broughton (102ao) by nine runs; White Coppice (19-9) lost to Withnell Fold (21-0) by 10 wickets.

Division Two: BAC\EE Preston (127-8, C Morris 4-22) lost to Walton-le-Dale (128-6, M Nazife 41, I Jangar 3-38) by four wickets; Kirkham and Wesham (130ao, D Tucker 48, R Woods 5-30) lost to Gregson Lane (131-5, A Wilson 4-33) by five wickets; Longridge (87ao, N Trengove 3-22) lost to Mawdesley (89-7, R Kaye 3-41) by three wickets; Tarleton (116ao) lost to Grimsargh (176-8) by 60 runs; Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods (156ao, J McIver 35, S Khan 4-40) lost to Standish (158-4, I Muddasar 55no) by six wickets; Wrea Green (98ao, S Ryding 5-23) lost to Penwortham (99-7, M Wood 4-24) by three wickets.