Lancashire cage fighter Brendan Loughnane on world title card at Sheffield Arena

Lancashire cage fighter Brendan Loughnane is set to become the the UK's next big thing and is out to prove it on a world title card at Sheffield Arena this Saturday.

TICKETS: Buy tickets for the ACB 65 tournament in Sheffield from just £20 at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Mixed martial arts Irish superstar Conor McGregor has creating a huge new interest in he sport - ahead of his square up on August 26 with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

And as experts discuss who will be next to represent the UK, in the fastest growing sport in the world, one name consistently in the mix is Manchesters own Loughnane.

He has grown a cult following in his home city with a series of outstanding performances in the cage.

Currently the young fighter is riding a four fight winning streak with all wins coming by finish.

The way he dispatched fellow Mancunian and former UFC advisory Mike 'The Warrior' Wilkinson, in The Battle of Manchester, could claim knock out of the year.

Oozing with potential it is easy to see why Loughnane is tipped for big things in this sport but he is not here by luck.

He has totally dedicated himself to this sport and this lifestyle and has shown that a young man from humble beginnings can make his own dreams come true.

Another step towards that dream of holding a title in a major promotion will be one step closer as he is set to fight for ACB, the worlds fastest growing MMA promotion on Saturday night at the Sheffield Arena.

This is a big fight for Loughnane as he faces yet another former UFC fighter in seasoned veteran 'Bam Bam' Pat Healy. If he wins, the argument of who is the UK's next big star is all but done.

Thiago Alves will defend his Light-heavyweight title against Russian Batraz Agnaev

Loughnane will be hoping the Manchester faithful will follow him on yet another step towards greatness on Saturday as he will look to reward them with another highlight reel finish.

ACB 65 will be the first MMA event held at the iconic Sheffield Arena and alongside Loughnane taking on Healy, some of the biggest names in MMA will be taking part, including Leandro Silva, Donald Sanchez and the notorious Brazilian wrecking machine Thiago Alves, who will defend his Light-heavyweight title against Russian phenom Batraz Agnaev.

You can be there to witness history from JUST £20. Tickets available at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk