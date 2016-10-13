Fylde’s Holmes plea: Stop the silly goals

AFC Fylde full-back Danny Holmes says the Coasters must cut out the “silly goals” they have been conceding.

Fylde are top of the National League North and boast the best attack in the top six tiers of English football with 40 goals from 13 league games.

However, they have kept just two clean sheets and Holmes, who has impressed with some consistent displays at right-back, is keen to improve that statistic.

He said: “The way we play is very expansive and sometimes we can leave ourselves open at the back. I think some of the goals we’ve conceded have been sloppy, on set-pieces especially. We need to be better at that.

“Some of the goals have been a bit silly, so we need to cut them out and I think the team is good enough to do that.

“We can’t just rely on scoring goals – we have to do both jobs. I’m playing in a team that allows me to get forward and I think I’ve put some decent crosses into the box.

“We are still a new team and it’s quite early in the season. I think we’ve adapted quite well but we’ve conceded too many avoidable goals. If we cut that out, then we’ll be a lot stronger.

“We do analyse goals but you can’t look too much into it. We’ve been winning games and I think that’s through being a really expansive and attacking team. It’s a double- edged sword.

“We do leave ourselves wide open but that’s no excuse. We need to concede less goals.

“On the other hand, we are scoring a lot at the other end and it’s obviously great to be in a team that has goals all over the pitch.

“The goals have mainly come from Rowey (Danny Rowe, with 19) but there are others chipping in. We’re going into every game looking like we’re going to win, so it’s a really good feeling.

“We can’t focus solely on defending – we need to carry on doing what we’re doing, which has got us to the top, so no-one can complain.”

The Coasters moved four points clear with Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Kidderminster, their first match in 11 days.

Holmes added: “You’d most likely have taken a point from that game away from hom. But when you’re in the lead with five minutes to go and you don’t hold on, it is a bit gutting.

“Other results went our way, so it wasn’t too bad and we can move on to the home game against Nuneaton on Saturday.

“We’re there to be shot at but we are where everyone would want to be.

“I’ve come here from the Football League (Newport) and I was quite surprised at how good the standard was.

“Everyone was great for me. There’s a great bond between everyone. You go into games knowing there are people who will back you up.”

CHRIS COUGHLIN