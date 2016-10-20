Fylde coast youth football round-up: Poulton and Blackpool leagues

AFC Fylde Under 16s climbed to first place in the Poulton and District Primary League premier division with a 5-0 away win against Blackpool Rangers’Tangerines.

The visitors started the game brightly and opened the scoring after just 28 seconds through Sheldon Green.

AFC continued to dominate the half but were only able to add a further goal from Owen Watkinson.

Three more goals were added after the break through Watkinson and Green again, with Jaay Marolia wrapping up the win late on.

Poulton Town eased to a 9-2 home win against Layton Clarets in the Under-15 Championship.

Alfie Mallinde grabbed four of the goals, while Joe Harrison netted a brace and the other goals came from Hugo Stansfield and Harry Broughton.

In the same division, Foxhall beat bottom-of-the-league BJFF Vipers 2-0 with goals from Luigi Chiappe and Jack Dunning.

It was a competitive game, with both sides struggling to get a foot on the ball and control the play.

Foxhall broke the deadlock with 30 minutes gone, when Chiappe slotted home from 16 yards following some intricate build-up play.

Foxhall managed to grab their second when Dunning powered the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle

Lytham remain joint-top of the Under-14 premier after a 7-1 home win against Foxhall, whose goal came from Harry Shaw.

Poulton Town beat YMCA 4-2 as two injury-hit sides clashed at Cottam Hall.

YMCA grabbed the lead from their opening attack, Josh Dolby-Armstrong firing home from an acute angle.

They nearly doubled their lead when a chip from Callum Fielding was cleared off the goal-line. The home side came much more into the game and equalised with their first shot in anger and it remained 1-1 at the break.

Poulton added three more goals after the brea to seal victory, though Dolby-Armstrong netted his second for YMCA from the penalty spot.

Wyre Juniors Blacks Under 13s edged a tight affair against Spirit of Youth Vipers 1-0. Cameron Tricket was outstanding and Luke Warburton earned praise for filling in between the sticks.

In the Under-12 Championship, a hat-trick from Jake Mangan helped Blackpool Rangers Seasiders to a 6-0 win against FC Rangers.

Mangan opened the scoring early on with a fine finish after some great work by Ben Wilson down the right wing.

Mangan then turned provider for Henry Wilshaw to score.

Wilshaw then laid on Oscar Earnshaw, who slotted the ball coolly in the corner of the net.

They soon made it four as Mangan finished off another great pass from Wilson.

Mangan secured his hat-trick after beating the keeper one on one, then Matty Poole then rounded off a fine performance when he added the sixth.

YMCA comfortably maintained their 100 per cent record with a 7-0 victory at Clifton Rangers.

They reached the interval with a 3-0 lead and striker Noah Mawene finished with a five-goal haul for the second successive week.

The outstanding Thomas Shuttleworth and Daniel Keegan were on target also. Yash Passi was notable as was keeper Ben Leigh.

Layton Juniors Clarets saw off St Annes Diamonds 4-1 in the Under 12 Conference.

This was a fast-paced affair and a superb 35-yard lob from Ryan Stevenson for the Clarets set the standard for the game.

A further goal from John Boulton put the Clarets into a comfortable lead going into half-time.

It wasn’t long before Boulton scored again and leading scorer Harley Liddle added the fourth. Diamonds scored a great goal in the dying seconds.

In the same division, BJFF Vipers beat Foxhall Hoops 8-1 as Ben Houghton and Lewis Robertson grabbed a hat-trick each. Tristan Wilde also got on the scoresheet while Vipers’ eighth came via an own goal.

In the Under-11s Cup, St Annes Purples proceeded to the next round with a 4-2 win at home to Blackpool Rangers Seasiders. Goals from Branden Brayshaw and Haiden Wrathall handed the Seasiders an early 2-0 lead, but St Annes got back on level terms before half-time. The hosts t netted another two goals in the second period.

YMCA Under-11’s first home game of the season was well worth waiting for – a 10-0 win over South Shore Warriors. They dominated the contest from start to finish, notching five goals in each half.

Luke Doherty led the way with a hat-trick, with George Winstanley and George Denye capping fine midfield displays with two goals apiece.

Ali Ruman was also outstanding, setting up five of the goals and scoring one himself.

Dev Cooney and Reece Godfrey, who was a constant threat with his quality crosses, completed the scoring. Sam Lord, Syd Pearson and Noah Morris were all notable in a fine YMCA display of attractive football and teamwork.

YMCA Under-12 continued to make progress in the Lancashire FA Cup with a 5-0 win at City of Lancaster in the third round.

Heavy rain, a blustery wind and a heavy pitch made conditions extremely difficult but YMCA adapted much quicker.

They remained on top throughout the first half and reached half-time with a 2-0 lead. They remained in control to add a further three goals and stretch their 100 per cent record to eight league and cup games.

Yash Passi capped an outstanding display with a hat-trick, while impressive Noah Mawene and Kayden Pirrie scored the others.

Matthew Guy was the star of the show in the Under-13 Alpha Division of the Gold Bond Blackpool and District Youth League as he scored all of FC Rangers’ goals in their 5-2 win at Kirkham Reds. Brandon Perez-Berna and Dominic Turner replied for Kirkham.

The win sees Rangers climb to second in the league, although they are still four points behind Layton who beat Foxhall Hoops 5-1 thanks to goals from Charlie Strachan (2), Ryan Jones (2) and Ben Stevley. Talisman Connor Satchell replied for the Hoops.

In the Lytham Juniors derby, honours were shared as Finlay Best scored for the Maroons and Erik Zogo for the Blues in a 1-1 draw.

Luke Roper scored for BJFF Vipers as they drew with Thornton Cleveleys Whites 1-1, with Adam Meadows on target for the Whites.

BJFF Blades’ perfect start in the Alpha Gold section came to an end at Thornton Cleveleys Reds as goals from Ben Marshall and Fraser Hallas handed them a 2-2 draw, with Harrison Giggal bagging both for Blades.

Foxhall closed the gap on the Blades as Dylan Henshall (2), Kaiden Shorrocks and Jake Marshall scored in their 4-1 win at YMCA.

Foxhall scored early, and although YMCA equalised the visitors were 3-1 up by half-time.

It could have been different had not YMCA lifted a penalty over the bar before Foxhall clinched victory with their fourth. Keeper Kian Dodgson and Mike Aston impressed for YMCA.

Matthew Kelsey and Jack Walker scored a brace each as Squires Gate beat Kirkham Blues 10-3.

Angelo Karadzinhov, Harry Stanley, Alfie Higham, Kyle Rogers, Leon Smith and Imaan Hussain were also on target, while Daniel Fryer, Fraser Burton and James Wilkinson replied.

In the Under-16 league, leaders Lytham Juniors Home Heat won again, 5-3 at Kirkham, but they had to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

Lytham’s goals came from Daniel Pilling (2), Alex Price (2) and Josh Serghi, while Josh Marshall, Dom Pendleton and James Dindlay replied.

Oli Holt led the way for Poulton with a stunning hat-trick as they beat FC Rangers 4-1. Sydney Sullivan scored Poulton’s other, while Kye Wylie netted for Rangers.

A Danny Fletcher penalty wasn’t enough for Foxhall as they were held 1-1 by Blackpool Rangers Seasiders, for whom Connor Darvil scored.

Jack Smith netted two and Thomas Hanslip also scored as Layton pipped Warton Typhoons 3-2. Dom Mitchell netted both replies.

Kevin McGow, Michael Orosun, Lucas Kilgallon, Kaleb Chikities, Liam Booth and Matt Van Wyk scored as St Annes Greens won a thrilling game 6-4 against Spirit of Youth, for whom Robert Flanagan, Kieran Guest, Tyler Davison and Kyle Townsend were on target.

Matt Webster and Matt Crooks scored the Staining goals in the Under-18 league as they beat Warton Typhoons 2-0.

There were two BDYL sides in action in the Under-18 Lancashire Cup but neither could progress to the next round. Foxhall lost 3-1 to Ashton Athletic, despite Connor Smith’s goal, and St Annes lost 4-0 at Wigan.