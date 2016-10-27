Fylde coast youth football review: Poulton and Blackpool leagues

Lytham Juniors Home Heat’s 3-1 win over Layton means they remain unbeaten leaders of the Gold Bond Blackpool and District Youth Football League Under-16 section.

Lytham won a hard-fought game at Ballam Road, where Max Older opened the scoring with a fine run and finish.

Alex Price doubled Lytham’s lead before half-time with a left-foot shot from inside the box.

Lytham wasted several good chances before the impressive Josh Serghi converted Andy Ford’s pass to give his side clear daylight.

Layton pulled one back in the closing minutes through Jack Smith.

Ollie Seers and James Ludlam were impressive for Lytham.

A Sydney Sullivan hat-trick gave Poulton a 3-2 win against Foxhall, for whom Danny Fletcher and Peerapanuwat Tanaway replied.

Michael Orosun and Harrison Gibley scored in St Annes Green’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool Rangers Seasiders, for whom Jake McVeigh scored both.

Kyle Townsend (2) and Kieran Guest were on target for Sprit of Youth as they also drew, 3-3 this with FC Rangers (Kye Wylie 2, Callum Moore on).

Kirkham lost 5-0 to Daisy Hill in the Lancashire FA Cup.

In the under-18 section, Harry Dale scored the only goal as leaders Foxhall beat St Annes.

Ollie Tomlinson’s hat-trick and goals by Callum Cruikshank (2), Aaron Smith, Liam Fox and Will Turnbull gave Fleetwood Town an 8-1 win against Warton Typhoons, for whom Ross Minshull grabbed the consolation.

Fleetwood Town Rangers beat Staining 5-1, Matt Webster on target for Staining.

In the under-13 section, no league games were played in the gold division due to Lancashire FA Cup action.

Foxhall led the way for local sides as four goals each from Kaiden Shorrocks, Dylan Henshall and Aiden Wright set the hosts up for a 15-1 win against Spirit of Youth Vipers.

Harry Melia, Jake Marshall and an own goal completed the scoring.

Imaan Hussain(2), Jack Walker and Lewis Hunter gave Squires Gate a 4-1 win against Westgate Wanderers.

Gate and Foxhall fly the flag for the BDYFL after Kirkham Blues lost 12-2 against FC Athletico Strikerz, with Fraser Burton scoring both.

Fraser Hallas and Jack Roper scored in vain as Thornton Cleveleys Reds went out 4-2 to Tarleton Corinthians, and YMCA lost 2-1 to Atherton Town Storm.

YMCA Under-13s were beaten 3-1 by Atherton Town in the third round of the Lancashire FA Cup.

YMCA began to take the initiative in an even first half at Seafield Road, though the visitors scored from their first meaningful attack and it remained 1-0 at the interval.

YMCA continued to produce some neat football in the second half but found it hard to penetrate Atherton’s solid rearguard.

Fifteen minutes after the restart the visitors doubled their lead with a long shot which dropped in just under the bar.

YMCA continued to push forward and were rewarded when they pulled a goal back from a spot-kick, Harry Dyer’s well-hit shot giving the keeper no chance.

For all their spirited efforts, YMCA just could break down the well organised Atherton defence.

In the silver division, a Billy Ogden brace and a Charlie Strachan’s goal kept leaders Layton six points clear at the top as they beat Lytham Juniors Maroons 3-1. Kyle Costin replied.

BJFF Vipers beat Lytham Juniors Blues 4-0, while an Adam Meadows hat-trick, Mason Bunting brace and a Prince Yelegon strike gave Thornton Cleveleys Whites a 6-3 win against Kirkham Reds.

In the battle of the in-form strikers, Connor Satchel came out on top against Matthew Guy as his four goals gave Foxhall a 5-4 win against Guy’s FC Rangers. Logan Calvert also scored and Guy still managed a hat-trick, Byron Kashem also scoring for Rangers.

Foxhall Hoops won their Under-11 Champions League/Europa League clash with Poulton and District Primary League rivals Blackpool Rangers Seasiders 3-2.

Blackpool took an early lead, scoring in each half through Jenson Sharp and Branden Brayshaw, but Foxhall won this final group game, aided by a cracking free-kick.

Joe Baker scored a hat-trick for Clifton Hornets in their 3-3 draw with Blackpool Rangers Seasiders in the Under-12 Championship. Baker’s treble gave his side a 3-1 half-time lead but Rangers hit back after the break.

Layton Clarets Under-12s travelled to Warton with high spirits and continued their winning form with a 6-0 victory. A Harley Liddle goal, just prior to the half-time break set the standard for a commanding second-half display.

There was a second for Liddle and other scorers were Liam Helmn, Benjamin Farnworth, Taylor Davis-Hall and John Boulton, who crowned his best performance by rocketing a penalty which he had won himself into the top right corner. The Warton keeper was in outstanding form.

YMCA Under-11s were on top throughout against BJFF Predators and led 6-1 at half-time. The goals kept on coming in the second half as Dev Cooney and Reece Godfrey led the way with four goals apiece. Ali Ruman, Luke Doherty and Sam Lord all scoring pairs .

YMCA Under-12s maintained their 100 per cent start to the season witha 9-0 victory over Fleetwood Town Reds, their eighth straight victory.

They were two up in side five minutes and never looked back, scoring six by half-time.

Striker Noah Mawene claimed a hat-trick, with Harry Gledhill and Kaiden Pirrie capping fine performances with two goals apiece. Jacob Buchan and Yash Passi were also on target, with Daniel Keegan and Ross Hurst notable throughout.

Clifton Rangers were 4-2 winners away to YMCA Under15s. Two up inside 15 minutes, Rangers added a third with a low drive into the far corner from outside the area.

Olli Fishwick converted Taylor Stock’s excellent free-kick from the right to give YMCA hope at half-time.

They reduced the deficit further in the second half when Joe Wareing fired into the roof of the net from 20 yards.

But as YMCA pushed up in search of an equaliser Rangers added a fourth. Toby Grant and Harvey Shaw impressed for YMCA.