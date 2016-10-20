Fylde coast amateur football round-up

Division one side Athletico Tijuana caused an upset in the last 16 of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance’s Gledhill Cup with a 4-2 win against premier division side Clifton.

They were helped by two goals each from Aaron Fleming and Matty Parr, while Alex Edwards and Adam Parkinson grabbed Rangers’ goals.

Blackhurst Budd were pushed all the way by S Royle Roofing as goals from Tarren Moxon (2) and Mark Buchan gave Budd a 3-1 lead but S Royle hit back to force extra-time.

But Budd made light work of the extra period as Buchan, Nick Greenall and Michael Clark sealed their quarter-final spot. Aaron Clarke, Liam O’Rourke and Karl McLeod scored for S Royle.

The big game of the day lived up to its billing as Additions beat A&P Autos 9-4.

Dean Richards and Ashley Robinson led the way for Additions with hat-tricks, while further goals came from Liam Forest (2) and Nathan Hine. Steve McEwan (2), Stephen Hughes and Craig Simpson replied for A&P.

Kevin Colwell scored the only goal as Kingsfield beat Broomheads Estate Agency from division two.

A Lewis Phillips hat-trick ensured Appletree Finance went through 4-2 at division one side Bloomfield Brewhouse. Alex Bithell was also on target, while Andrew Long and Ben Perry-Acton scored for Bloomfield.

Josh Evans netted twice as The New Albert beat Belle Vue 2-0.

Chris Allen Garages beat FC Albion 7-1 with goals from Mario Pantgelli (2), Steve Seear, Stephen Bonser, Alex Briggs, Ben Holland and Paul Innocent, while Nitisat Sirisom bagged Albion’s goal.

In the Premier Division, The Saddle moved up to second with a 5-1 win over 21st Century Windows courtesy of a Mark Robinson hat-trick and strikes from Jarred Bain and Dan Mottram, while David Giles replied for 21st Century.

Goals from Luke Burrows, Seb Roberts and Kyle Magee gave Eurotech their first win of the season, 3-1 against Wrea Green, for whom Andrew Fletcher scored.

Shovels are five points clear at the top of division one after a brace each for Ross Jones and Adam Naylor helped them to a 5-1 win against AFC Jewsons Blackpool. Tyler Atack also scored and Tom Young replied.

Daniel Smith scored three for Anchorsholme in the 4-4 draw with Wyre. Joseph Wood also scored, while Lee Sharp and Daniel Stoney hit two each for Wyre.

Goals from Jack Clark, Rick Fisher, Dwayne Greenwood, Josh Kirkman, Jordan Paton and Dean Smithen handed Wesham a 6-4 win over Swift Hound, Adam Hawkes (2), Robert Gunn and Matthew Kay replying.

Highfield recorded their first win of the season as goals from Ross Duckworth, Kieran Mulholland, Jordan Wood and Robert Hartley sealed a 4-1 against Highfield Social, for whom Peter Clarkson scored.

BES Utilities are back on top of division two after Jack Porter and Daniel Sumner scored hat-tricks in a 9-0 win over Westview. Billy Dollin, Lee Grundy and John Wigglesworth also scored.

The Links drop to second after being held 3-3 by George. Alex Cameron and Jamie Abbey had scored for Links but a Joey Crookall hat-trick looked like handing George a shock win until Joel Kilgallon headed a 90th- minute equaliser.

A Gavin Martin brace for Lane Ends was cancelled out by Simon Annetts and Brett Jelly as Bridge drew 2-2.

Adam Fishwick continued his great run with another hat-trick for Up-Rite Scaffolding in their 7-0 win against Marshall Court, with further goals from Chris Bardsley, Samuel Daniels, Mark Dorrans and Jacob Orme.

Kirkham Town edged out King Edward by a single strike in a nine-goal thriller. Stephen Boardman, Chris Danson, Jason Lee, Guillermo Marchant and Dylan McFaulds scored for Town, Andrew Fennell, Rob Heritage, Jordan Ratcliff and Sean Willetts replying.

A brace from Gary Pett helped Blackpool Wren Rovers to a 5-1 home win against Slyne with Hest in the West Lancashire League.

Joe Booth, Danny Morris and Nick Corless also scored in a victory that keeps Rovers second in the premier division table, just two points behind Longridge Town.

Slyne with Hest had briefly led i via a Mattie Bell penalty in the first half.

However, Rovers replied with two quickfire goals before the half-time interval and extended their lead in the second period.

Garstang rose to sixth in the table after a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Tempest United.

Alan Coar and Rick Coar both netted for the hosts in the second half.

That leaves Garstang four points behind Tempest in the league table with four games in hand.

Thornton Cleveleys came from a goal down to secure an impressive 3-1 win on the road against Lostock St Gerards.

Louis Wilkinson handed Lostock a first-half lead, but a Dominic Richie brace turned the game in Thornton’s favour, with one of his goals coming from the spot. Phil Smith then scored in the final minute to secure all three points.

Division one leaders Poulton saw their lead cut to two points after a surprise 3-1 reversal at Burscough Richmond.

Burscough’s goals came from Jordan Lord (2) and Jack Goulding, while Adam Shorrock netted for Poulton.

It means second-placed Hawcoat Park can leapfrog Poulton by winning their game in hand.

Wyre Villa also succumbed to a disappointing defeat on the road, losing 3-0 at CMB, where the goals came courtesy of a Matthew Carr brace and Callum Yeardsley.

Lytham Town climbed up to fourth in the table with a 3-1 win at home to Dalton United.

Poulton’s Reserves are through to the second round of the Stewart Rowe Memorial Cup after a 4-0 home win over Fulwood Amateurs’ second string.