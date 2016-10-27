Fylde amateur football round-up: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs League

The Saddle hit Kingsfield for six to climb to the top of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

Goals from Lee Catlow, Jackson Hulme, Robbie Hulme, Mason May, Dan Mottram and Will Robinson sealed the 6-0 win which meant Saddle overtook previous premier division leaders Exceptional Kitchens, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Additions.

Simon Williams scored for XKFC and Alcindo Caldera De Aguiar was on target for Additions.

A Ric Seear hat-trick and Danny Morris brace kept Blackhurst Budd’s 100 per cent record intact as they beat AFC Rangers 5-1, Martin Ireland replying.

A and P Autos got back to winning ways as a Craig Worrall hat-trick put them on their way to a 5-3 win at 21st Century Windows.

Steve McEwan and Craig Simpson were also on target, while Phillipson Peltier(2), and Daniel Jones replied.

Corey Harrison scored a double hat-trick as Clifton beat Wrea Green 12-0. Darren Heaney(2), James Murphy and Alex Edwards completed the scoring.

Goals from Shane McLeod, Kark McLeod, Anthony Robinson, Lewis Robinson and Shaun Taylor gave S Royle Roofing their first win of the season as they beat Eurotech Blackpool 5-2, Luke Burrows and Jordan Grimshaw replying in vain.

Athletico Tijuana closed the gap on division one leaders Shovels as Aaron Fleming’s hat-trick and goals from Rick Horrocks, Mark Parker and Mark Varey sealed a 6-0 win at Wesham.

Belle Vue’s great start to the season continued as they beat Highfield Social 4-1 courtesy of goals from Jason Jewitt (2), Andrew Duckworth and Shaun Frankle. Jamie Morris replied.

Goals by Daniel Smith and Callum Tymon-Fletcher ensured that Anchorsholme edged out The New Albert 2-1, Ryan Hancock replying.

Two goals a piece from Adam Hawkes, James Horton and Ellis Tortelly secured Swift Hound’s 6-2 win over FC Highfield, Robert Hartley and Joe Turner with the consolations.

The Links went back to the top of division two after winning their five-goal thriller with Westview.

Goals by Ben Cheston, Jamie Manley and Stephen Oberman edged it, with Jonathan Gough and Clayton Jones hitting back.

The second double hat-trick of the day was hit by Thom Pendlebury of FC Albion in their 11-0 win at King Edward. Nitisat Sirisom(2), Callum Musgrove, Jordan King and Joseph Cornall completed the scoring.

Prejmereanu Alexandru, Samuel Daniels and Adam Fishwick scored in Up-Rite Scaffolding’s 3-0 win at Metrostars.

The Bridge and Kirkham Town played out a 2-2 draw as goals from Simon Annets and Brett Jelly for the Bridge were cancelled out by Lee Brown and Jason Lee.

Marshall Court and Lane Ends drew 1-1, with Josh Wileman (MC) and David Booth the men on target.

Finally, Eddie Burke and Dale Williams clinched The George’s 2-1 win over Highlands, for whom Jordan Brailsford scored. Blackpool Wren Rovers held their nerve to knock title rivals Longridge Town out of the Lancashire Amateur Shield on penalties.

The duo took a break from their West Lancashire League premier division title fight to battle it out in the cup.

Rovers looked to have clinched their place in the fourth round thanks to Carl Eastwood’s 75th-minute effort.

But Longridge’s Joe Melling popped up with a last-gasp 90th-minute equaliser.

Second-placed Rovers were not disheartened as they went on to clinch a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over current table toppers Longridge last Saturday.

Garstang also progressed to the fourth round thanks to another nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out victory.

The Riversiders’ clash at Manchester Gregorians finished 0-0 but Garstang, who are sixth in the league, just edged through 7-6 on spot-kicks.

Back in the league, Thornton Cleveleys drew 1-1 at Crooklands Casuals.

Dominic Richie gave them the perfect start by opening the scoring in only the fourth minute.

But Casuals fought back to win a 68th-minute penalty, which Tom Heywood slotted home. The result leaves Thornton 11th in the table.

Division one leaders Poulton suffered a set back as they lost 2-0 at Milnthorpe Corinthians.

Both the home side’s goals arrived early, Jamie Hastings netting in the 12th minute and Leon Gierke doubling the lead three minutes later.

But despite losing to the eighth-placed Corinthians, Poulton maintained their spot at the top.

Fourth-placed Lytham Town took a break from league action to take on Haslingden St Mary’s in the first round of the WLFL’s President’s Cup.

But goals either side of the break from Michael Saunders, in the 41st minute, and David Snape (54th) minute ended Lytham’s hopes as the home side from east Lancashire club went through 2-0.