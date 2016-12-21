Youth football round-up

Goals from twins Alan and Billy Ogden helped to extend Layton’s lead at the top of the Gold Bond Blackpool and District Youth Football League U13 Alpha Silver Division.

It means they now lead the way by five points after beating Foxhall Hoops 3-1, with Charlie Strachan completing the scoring and Connor Satchell replying.

The Maroons, meanwhile, came out on top of the all-Lytham Juniors game at Park View as Finlay Best scored a brace in their 7-0 win.

Further goals came from Louis Eunson, Kyle Costin, Ethan Collinson, Dion Latham and Joseph McMamara.

Matthew Guy scored his sixth hat-trick of the season as FC Rangers drew 4-4 with Kirkham Reds. Thomas Appleby scored the other but was outscored by the Reds’ Dominic Turner, who scored all four for his side.

In the U13 Alpha Division, BJFF Blades’ unbeaten season continued as goals from Matthew Finney (3), Spencer Phillips (2), Donny Barratt (2) and Ethan Kinsey gave them an 8-2 win over Thornton Cleveleys. Fraser Hallas bagged both goals for his side.

A Kaiden Shorrocks hat-trick and a brace each for Dylan Henshall and Aiden Wright gave leaders Foxhall a 7-0 win over YMCA.

Foxhall had the edge right from kick-off and reached half-time with a comfortable 3-0 lead. The home side continued to be in control in the second half and added a further four goals to complete a comprehensive victory.

Gabriel Ward and Olly Williamson were both notable despite their side’s disappointing performance.

There was a brace each for Angel Karadzhinov and Daniel Fryer as Squires Gate beat Kirkham Blues 11-3. Kobe Gregory, Jack Walker, Lewis Hunter, Lucas Worswick, Matthew Kelsey, Imaan Hussain and Oliver Barrow scored too, while Fraser Burton and Lewis Weaver replied.

Harvey Bateman scored Poulton’s consolation in their 8-1 defeat at Fleetwood Town.

A hat-trick from Robert Flanagan gave Spirit of Youth their first win of the season against new boys Fleetwood Gym. Kyle Townsend, Bailey Pack and Tyler Davison also scored in their 6-0 win.

Matthew Van Wyk had a day to remember as the U16 St Annes Greens player helped the U18 out in the morning by scoring in their 3-0 win over Warton Typhoons. Sam Ackrill scored the other two.

In the afternoon, Van Wyk scored five as his U16 team made light work of Blackpool Rangers Seasiders, the game ending 9-1. Lucas Kilgallon, Aiden Preston, Connor Heyes and Harrison Gilbey also scored. The Seasiders’ goal came via an own goal.

In the Poulton and District Primary League, YMCA ended the year as Under-12 table-toppers after their 7-1 victory at AFC Blackpool

They led 5-0 at half-time at Common Edge. Noah Mawene led the way with four of the goals, with Dean Fenwick claiming a pair and Ross Hurst also on target.

YMCA saved their under-15 premier league status with a hard-earned 5-3 victory over Layton Lads at Moor Park.

Layton cancelled out an early lead by YMCA but the visitors scored twice more to reach the interval 3-1 ahead.

Layton replied again after the restart only for YMCA to quickly restore their two-goal advantage. As play swung from end to end, Layton reduced their deficit again but YMCA responded with another goal to go 5-3 in front, a lead they held until the end of a thrilling game.

The impressive Taylor Stock claimed a hat-trick for YMCA, with Toby Grant and Jake Molloy also on target. Harvey Shaw worked tirelessly in a fine YMCA team performance.