TEAM NEWS: Port Vale v Fleetwood

Former Barcelona defender Elohor Godswill is set to make his League One debut for Fleetwood at Port Vale today.

Godswill joined Town on Monday and after getting 90 minutes under his belt in the 0-0 FA Cup draw at Southport starts at right-back in place of Conor McLaughlin who scored his first international goal for Northern Ireland against Azerbaijan last night.

Town boss Uwe Rosler makes 11 changes for the game at Port Vale after a hectic week.

Rosler rested all of the 11 that started Town’s 0-0 FA Cup first round draw at Southport for their midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Carlisle but has recalled all of his senior players for today’s league game which is their third competitive clash in the space of six days.

Chris Neal returned to the starting line-up to face his old club Port Vale for the first time since his summer switch to Fleetwood with Godswill, Nathan Pond, Cian Bolger, Amari’i Bell, Jimmy Ryan, Bobby Grant, Kyle Dempsey, Chris Long, Ash Hunter and Devante Cole all returning to the starting line-up as Rosler shifted back to a 4-3-3 formation.

Fleetwood: Neal, Godswill, Bolger, Pond, Bell, Ryan, Dempsey, Grant, Hunter, Long, Cole. Subs: Cairns, Eastham, Amadi-Holloway, Ball, Nirennold, Glendon, Sowerby.

Port Vale: Alnwick, Streete, Kelly, Tavares, Paterson, Thomas, Smith, Jones, Taylor, Grant, Hart. Subs: Macintosch, Cicilia, Mbamba, Kiko, Pereira, Santos, De Freitas.

Referee: John Brooks