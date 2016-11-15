TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Southport

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has made six changes for tonight’s FA Cup replay clash against Southport.

The first game ended 0-0 at National League side Southport’s Haig Avenue ground last Monday and now both teams have another shot of reaching the second round and a clash at Town’s League One rivals Shrewsbury Town.

Only five of the line-up that started Town’s 2-1 defeat at Port Vale remain with keeper Chris Neal rested for Alex Cairns who conceded four in Town’s 4-2 Checkatrade defeat at Carlisle last Wednesday.

Only captain Nathan Pond, left-back Amari’i Bell, midfielders Kyle Dempsey and Bobby Grant and striker Devante Cole retain their starting spots in a 4-3-3 formation.

Chris Long picked up a red card for violent conduct in the dying minutes at Vale Park and starts the first of a three match ban tonight.

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan hobbled off early in the first half of that game with what looked like a foot injury and misses out tonight.

Elohor Godswill started at Port Vale but is not involved in the squad for tonight’s game with striker Ash Hunter and centre-half Cian Bolger rested and joining Neal on the bench.

Striker David Ball is recalled to the starting XI after he was rested for the Vale clash and will sit behind Devante Cole and forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway who continues his recovery from a hamstring injury by bagging another start.

On-loan Manchester City youngster George Glendon came on for the injured Ryan and retains his place in the middle of the park with Kyle Dempsey and Bobby Grant on the right and left flanks of a midfield three.

Victor Nirennold replaced Godswill at half-time on Saturday and is preferred at right-back with Ashley Eastham coming in at centre-half in place of Bolger.

Town and Southport were old rivals during Town’s rise to the Football League and Southport feature one old Town player Jamie Allen who left Highbury for Haig Avenue in 2015.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Nirennold, Pond, Eastham, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Cole, Amadi-Holloway, Ball. Subs: Neal. Jonsson, Bolger, Davis, Hunter, Sowerby, Jakubiak.

Southport: Norman, Ashton, Nolan, Thompson, Allen, Jones, Lussey, Weeks, Howe, Higgins, Ferguson. Subs: Crump, White, Grimes, Grey, Cofie.

Referee: D Webb.