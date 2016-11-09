TEAM NEWS: Carlisle v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler is risking a fine by ignoring the Checkatrade Trophy’s quota and resting all 11 players that started at Southport for tonight’s game at Carlisle.

Checkatrade Trophy rules state that five of the side that featured in Fleetwood’s last game, the 0-0 FA Cup first round draw at National League side Southport, have to start tonight’s cup game against Group D leaders and League Two side Carlisle.

But Rosler has ignored the rule and changed the entire starting line-up with Town expected to be hit with a £5,000 fine.

Rosler has rested keeper Chris Neal, defenders Godswill, Nathan Pond, Cian Bolger, Amari’i Bell, midfielders Bobby Grant, ex-Carlisle man Kyle Dempsey, Jimmy Ryan, Jack Sowerby (who has moved to the bench) strikers David Ball and Chris Long to give a mix of development squad and fringe players a start.

The German has also switched from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 with keeper Alex Cairns making his second appearance of the campaign, Victor Nirennold slots in at right back with Ashley Eastham and Joe Davis in the heart of defence and on-loan Sheffield United full-back Kieran Wallace on the left.

Elliot Osborne has returned from a loan spell at National League side Tranmere to join on-loan Man City player George Glendon and youngster Oliver Roberts in a midfield three.

Rosler targeted tonight for striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway to make his competitive first team return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since August’s League One defeat at Bolton.

And Amadi-Holloway has met that target as he starts up front alongside on-loan Watford player Alex Jakubiak and Martyn Woolford.

Fleetwood need to win to clinch a place in the next stage of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Fleetwood: Cairns Nirennold, Davies, Eastham, Wallace, Glendon, Roberts, Osborne, Jakubiak, Amadi-Holloway, Woolford. Subs: Urwin, Charles, Sowerby, Deacon, Nadesan, Sheron, Dunbar.

Carlisle: Crocombe, Grainger, Joyce, Ellis, Wyke, Asamoah, Gillesphey, Brisley, Devitt, McKee, Lambe. Subs: Gillespie, Adams, Ibehre, S Miller, T Miller, Salkeld, Holt.

Referee: Chris Sarginson.