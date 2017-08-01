Seasiders’ striker Cullen is raring to go

Blackpool forward Mark Cullen is glad to have shaken off a foot injury as his goal-den touch continues to shine on the eve of the new season.

After missing the start of pre-season Cullen ended it on a high with six goals in three games and a brace in the Seasiders’ 2-0 win over Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

The 25-year-old ended last term with six goals in the final six games to help fire Blackpool back up to the third tier.

That six-goal spree included a hat-trick in the play-off final semi-final first-leg against Luton and the winner of the Wembley final against Exeter City.

And the striker says he is feeling good ahead of Saturday’s curtain raiser against a team with less fond memories of Wembley, League One’s beaten play-off finalists Bradford City.

He said: “Obviously I missed the first couple of weeks with a little injury but I have been back the last couple of weeks and I have managed to get a few goals which is always good for the confidence but it is all in the end to get ready for next week.”

Cullen’s two goals against Macclesfield were teed-up by winger Bright Osayi-Samuel and he was disappointed not to complete his hat-trick.

He said: “The first goal we played a little short corner, I’ve managed to get a couple of yards in the box and it has gone past the keeper which is decent.

“The second one Bright should probably scored! But I followed it up and managed to squeeze it in from a tight angle so I’m happy enough.”

Speaking about the hat-trick chance, that was just batted over by the Silkmen’s trialist keeper, he said: “It was a good save, again (like the first goal) I could not really see where the cross was coming from so I just threw myself at it and it has hit the keeper right in the face.

“It was a good save but it would have been nice for a hat-trick.”

Off the field Blackpool are looking to recruit a new head of academy coaching after former boss Ciaran Donnelly made the leap to near neighbours and League One rivals Fleetwood Town to take the reins at their Category Three Academy in May.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the creation and implementation of the Academy’s coaching programme, with the overall aim of producing players technically able to progress to the first-team.

To apply, please send a CV and cover letter, stating salary expectations, to youth.admin@blackpoolfc.co.uk by Friday, August 4, 2017.