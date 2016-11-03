Rosler wants Town’s players recharged

Uwe Rosler wants his Fleetwood Town players to recharge their batteries over the next couple of days as they prepare for three games in six days next week.

Rosler admitted there were some tired legs on show in their 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night and is hoping his players can get some key recovery time in ahead of their three successive away trips; Southport in the FA Cup on Monday night, a Checkatrade Trophy game at Carlisle on Wednesday night and a league clash at Port Vale on Saturday.

He said: “We just need to now recover until Monday.

“It is good now that we have a few days until Monday and then we take that game.

“I think we need to recover, there were a few tired legs (at Bristol Rovers) and we need to be sure we are recharging again because next week will be tough for us.”

Town forward Ash Hunter marked his return to the starting line-up at the Memorial Stadium with a fourth minute goal but Rovers fought back in the second half to take all three points thanks to Matty Taylor’s 61st minute free-header and Christian Montano’s 73rd minute effort.

Rosler praised his strike duo Hunter and Chris Long for their efforts but says they were under par in other areas of the pitch.

He said: “We knew that they would push a lot of people forward and we knew that with two quick strikers up front there would be a lot of situations of two versus two and that is exactly what happened especially in the beginning of the half and also in the end of the first half.

“Both strikers did well for me going forward, obviously creating chances and scoring the goal but also defensively for the team.

“There were other areas (at Bristol Rovers) where we were under par but that can happen with games coming thick and fast and we move on.”