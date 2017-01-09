REVEALED: FA Cup fourth round draw

Blackpool will face a trip to Gary Bowyer's former side Blackburn Rovers if they manage to make it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

If the Seasiders are to reach the fourth round outright, they will have to get past Barnsley in their replay which will be held on Tuesday, January 17.

This comes after the two sides battled to a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, will face a trip to Burnley or Sunderland if they win their replay.

Town drew 0-0 against the Championship side at Ashton Gate at the weekend.

Fourth round ties will take place on Saturday, January 28, subject to being moved for TV coverage.

The full draw is as follows:

Tottenham v Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County v Leicester City

Oxford United v Newcastle/Birmingham

Wimbledon/Sutton v Cambridge/Leeds

Plymouth/Liverpool v Wolves

Southampton/Norwich v Arsenal

Lincoln/Ipswich v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Burnley/Sunderland v Fleetwood/Bristol City

Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool

Fulham v Hull

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace/Bolton v Manchester City