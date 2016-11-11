Pilley: Vardy is the blueprint for our players

Town owner Andy Pilley says the club is always on the hunt for another Jamie Vardy as the ex-Town hotshot prepares for England’s 2018 World Cup qualifier clash against Scotland at Wembley tonight.

Vardy helped Town to promotion from the Conference in the 2011-12 season before sealing a £1m switch to Leicster City in that summer.

Since then Town have climbed another tier to League One and Vardy has gone on to lift the Premier League trophy with Leicester and score for England against current world champions Germany.

And Pilley (pictured) says the club is always on the look out for more rough diamonds like Vardy that they can polish up and then watch their career develop on television.

He said: “I think there are different ways you make money from a facility like this (Poolfoot Farm).

“All the facilities keep the tills ringing but ultimately were the big returns for a club like Fleetwood are by attracting up and coming talent.

“We can then trade, shake their hand and watch them on a Saturday night on Match Of The Day and if we can do that a goalscorer or an exceptionally good young player should be seven figures and this kind of facility allows us to attract the best young talent and make them a lot better.

“We’d love another Jamie Vardy but we know there are lots of good young players out there.”