Nick’s pitching in for a big summer at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood’s new head groundsman Nick Hyndman is aiming for pitch perfection, and he revealed that Town’s management team and players have a big influence on the Highbury turf.

Town head coach Uwe Rosler has a meticulous approach to match day, with Hyndman revealing that even the extent of watering is in the German’s pre-match plans.

Hyndman has just been promoted as he steps into the departing Dale Firth’s shoes.

And it was straight into action for Hyndman, with resurfacing work under way at Highbury ahead of the new League One season, which begins on August 5.

He said: “They have a massive influence, whether they want the grass short to keep plenty of water on it to get the surface nice and zippy so it slides along it.

“It could hold up the ball if the turf is too dry, so a lot of the watering for matches is purely down to the management requests really.”

And Hyndman says the priority for all of the ground staff is to prepare the best surface they can so that Rosler’s men can do the business on the pitch.

And with Town only beaten three times at their home fortress last term, there certainly were no pitch issues.

Hyndman said: “That’s what it’s all about – prepping the best surface we can for the players and the management.

“We take a lot of pride in the work we do here, so it’s a big thing the presentation of the pitch.

“There are a lot of man hours behind the scenes that people don’t really see, not just from me but from all the lads, the whole team.

“We have to do stuff at the right time – the right fertiliser programmes, the right aeration techniques, the maintenance.”