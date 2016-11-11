Rosler: Aaron still has way to go

Town striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway marked his return to first team competitive action by setting up both of Fleetwood’s goals in their 4-2 defeat at Carlisle but boss Uwe Rosler says there is much work ahead.

Amadi-Holloway made his first appearance since he pulled up with a hamstring injury after Town’s 2-1 defeat at Bolton.

The striker teed-up youngster Jack Sowerby to rifle in the first goal and then set up strike partner and on-loan Watford forward Alex Jakubiak who netted his first goal for Town.

And Rosler believes it was important that the two strikers got 90 minutes under their belts and that the hard work Amadi-Holloway has put in off the pitch will pay off.

He said: “There is a way to go.

“It is good that he (Amadi-Holloway) got 90 minutes.

“I think off the ball much has to come more from him.

“But he knows that anyway. I think he is fitter now than he was before he got injured.

“He has put a lot of hard work in in the last weeks and that will pay dividends.

“For him it was important to play in a competitive game like it was for Alex as well and I think both players will benefit from that. Those minutes are important to get them closer to the squad for the weekends.”

Town midfielder Martyn Woolford limped off in the eighth minute of the Carlisle clash.

And Town boss Rosler says it was an impact injury.

He said: “That was obviously not planned.

“That was an injury, nothing to do with overload it was an impact injury.

“He over stretched I think in a dual and it is too early to say now what the outcome is but it is not what we hoped and fingers crossed that it is not serious.”