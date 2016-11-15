Replay win can start special run, says Fleetwood boss

Uwe Rosler says a win in tonight’s first-round replay and a successful FA Cup run could put Fleetwood “on the map”.

Rosler’s men are preparing to meet Southport at Highbury (7.45pm),eight days after their goalless draw at the National League club’s Haig Avenue home.

Rosler played down any suggestion the rematch is an unwelcome burden and reiterated his desire to win through to visit Shrewsbury in the second round on December 3.

The head coach said: “I see any cup competition (as) not related to the league. I think a cup run is more for our pride and to put Fleetwood on the map, as well as for financial reasons.

“I don’t mind the extra game at all. It is the FA Cup and we have to see it as a great chance for us.”

The sides played out a stalemate in front of the TV cameras last week, when Fleetwood failed to break down a stubborn Southport defence.

Rosler insists this tie remains 50-50 despite his side having home advantage.

He added: “I think we have to work extremely hard to get the win and all the lads know that.

“We should have won the first game but Southport took us right to the wire. Now we have another chance to get over the line.”

Southport will be full of confidence after Saturday’s 3-2 win over Maidstone stretched their unbeaten run to six games.

Rosler added: “They are energetic and they have the appetite to cause an upset.

“They are up to the challenge and we have to make sure we match their ambition. But we also have to use our footballing ability to create.”