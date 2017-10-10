Haughton on top of the world after wonder goal

Chorley midfielder Nick Haughton is still on cloud nine after his wonder strike against Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Haughton, 23, chipped the keeper from inside his own half before netting the second in less elaborate fashion to fire the Magpies to a 2-0 win.

The goal has drawn comparisons to former England captain David Beckham’s 50-yard effort for Manchester United against Wimbledon in 1996.

It was a goal dubbed by Magpies manager Matt Jansen as ‘unbelievable’ and Haughton says the goal is the best he has ever scored.

He said: “I’ve seen the keeper off his line and a good bit off his line, so I was waiting for a ball to be hooked from the defenders and fall at my feet

“That happened and I just did it straight away and it ended up in the back of the net.

“I was buzzing. It is easily the best goal I’ve ever scored, I don’t know whether I will ever do it again but I might give it a try – you never know.

“It is always nice to be compared (to Beckham’s goal) but obviously it is different but I will take it.”

Haughton has made 40 appearances for League One side Fleetwood since his arrival from non-league side Runcorn in 2014. But he has not featured for the first team since head coach Uwe Rosler took over from Steven Pressley just before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

Since his arrival at Victory Park the Magpies have climbed from 14th to seventh with Haughton utilised in a No.10 role.

Haughton’s forward thinking has seen him net four times so far for Chorley and this goal is not the first to catch the eye.

The midfielder helped fire Jansen’s part-time side through to the final preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Haughton scored another long-distance beauty to knock Ashton Athletic out in the third qualifying round last time out. The National League North side bid to end a 27-year absence from the First Round proper by beating league rivals Boston at Victory Park on Saturday.

Haughton added: “Loads of my mates have been texting me, the lads at Chorley are all buzzing, so it has been good.”