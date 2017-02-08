Fylde football round-up: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs

There was a surprise as the Berry’s Bed Divisional Cup competition got under way for premier division teams in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, with second-placed team The Saddle knocked out by A&P Autos.

A brace from Craig Worrall sent Autos on their way to their 3-1 win, while Matty Wannell also hit the back of the net.

League leaders Blackhurst Budd has no such trouble as a brace each from Tarren Moxon and Brett Dawson helped them to progress with a 5-2 win at Exceptional Kitchens.

Liam Frend also scored, while Adam Zyda grabbed both replies for Exceptional Kitchens.

Josh Sanderson also scored two as S Royle Roofing beat AFC Rangers to go through.

Aaron Clarke and Stephen Farquhar also scored for S Royle, while Kieran Fairnie and Joshua Peat replied.

Bloomfield Brewhouse were the big winners in the Division One Cup as they beat Wesham 6-1 thanks to goals from Barry Davenport (2), Ben Perry-Acton (2), Craig Harding and Aaron McGarry. Dwayne Greenwood replied.

Anchorsholme beat Chris Allen Garages 5-1 with goals coming from Luigi Farina (2), Steve Feeney, Scott Thompson and Andrew Taylor, while Steve Seear netted the consolation goal.

Scott Anderson scored two as in-form Highfield beat AFC Lane Ends Blackpool 3-1. Ryan Long scored the other and Connor Burns replied.

In the Division Two Cup, the game of the day saw Broomheads Estate Agency beat league leaders BES Utilities, Kenny Cram’s brace sending them on their way to a 3-1 win. Jack Gaffikin also scored and Robert Smith replied.

Adam Fishwick scored two and Alex Prejmereanu was also on target as Up-Rite Scaffolding beat Highlands 3-0.

Alex Cameron and Tyler Douthwaite scored for The Links in their 2-0 win over Westview, and Eddie Burke’s hat-trick saw The George win 4-1 at Kirkham Town, with Ryan Davis also on target.

In the Bathroom Solutions Premier Division, Nathan Hine’s hat-trick and Ashley Robinson’s brace saw AFC Additions beat 21st Century Windows 5-3. David Giles, Robert Gradwell and Matthew Jones were the Windows scorers.

Goals from David Edge, Shane Hull and John Whittle gave Kingsfield a 3-0 win over Eurotech Blackpool.

The only game played in Division One saw Daniel Ball and Sam Bannister score two goals each as AFC Jewsons Blackpool beat The New Albert, with Chris Truby replying.

Just one game was played in Division Two as well and it was a cracker as King Edward and The Bridge played out a seven-goal thriller.

The Bridge edged it courtesy of goals from David Whyte, David Ireland, Gavin Annetts and Daniel Richardson.

West Lancashire League title hopefuls Blackpool Wren Rovers enjoyed a successful week as they secured valuable wins in league and cup.

They progressed to the final of the Lancashire Amateur Shield last week with a 1-0 win at Tempest United, courtesy of Nick Greenall’s first-minute goal, and followed that win with a superb 8-1 win at Southport Hesketh, with Greenall on target again.

Gary Pett handed Rovers the lead inside 15 minutes but they were pegged back as Baba Conteh notched an equaliser.

Then Rovers went on a rampage and netted seven further goals, with Pett grabbing his second and Max Landless (2), Carl Eastwood (2), Joe Booth and Greenall all hitting the back of the net.

That win takes them to within four points of premier division leaders Longridge Town, whose game at Tempest United was postponed.

Garstang played out a 0-0 draw away at Euxton Villa, who sit one place above Garstang in fourth. There are 10 points between the sides but Garstang have four games in hand.

Thornton Cleveleys were not in action as their home game against Coppull United was called off.

In Division One, Lytham Town found themselves on the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller as they lost 5-3 at Milnthorpe Corinthians.

Lytham took the lead courtesy of an own goal and then went 2-0 up through R Nunning. Milnthorpe hit back through Elliott Bousefield but London Ray made it 3-1 just before the break.

But Lytham squandered their lead as Milnthorpe ran in four goals in the second half with no reply. Bousefield grabbed his second, while Zac Clark also scored two, with James Hasting also adding his name to the scoresheet.

Wyre Villa also suffered a disappointing away defeat as they lost 4-1 at Stoneclough.

Mark Gordon scored twice before half-time, then Jarred Bain got one back for Villa. The win was confirmed as Joe McCann and Jason Perry hit the back of the net.

Poulton remain top of the league, even though their home game against CMB was another to be postponed.