Fylde coast youth football round-up: Blackpool and Poulton leagues

Lytham Juniors Home Heat hit double digits as they consolidated their lead at the top of the Gold Bond Blackpool and District Youth Football League U16 Division with a win against newcomers Fleetwood Gym.

James Ludlam opened the scoring before Max Older made it 2-0 shortly afterwards.

The game was virtually over as a contest when Ludlam scored his second, third and fourth in quick succession before Dan Pilling rounded off the first-half scoring.

Older netted his second straight after the interval, heading home a well-taken corner.

Tom Reardon bagged a 10-minute hat-trick before Pilling completed the scoring in their 11-0 win.

A hat-trick for Ryan Norman set second-placed Poulton up for a 5-0 win against FC Rangers. Max Resina was also on target and an own goal completed the scoring.

Lytham Juniors Home Heat and Poulton come face to face next week, which hands St Annes Greens the opportunity to take advantage on Sunday.

They are hot on their heels after goals from Lucas Kilgallon (2), Scott Cowgill and Kevin McGow saw them win 4-0 at Foxhall.Ben Rawcliffe scored both goals as Kirkham beat Spirit of Youth 2-1, with Tyler Davison replying.

In the Hogan Cup there was drama at Blackpool Rangers as the Seasiders and Warton Typhoons had to rely on spot- kicks to decide the winner after their tie finished 3-3.

Dom Mitchell, Jack Worswick and Will Carter scored for Typhoons, who eventually went through winning by the shoot-out 4-3 (Mitchell, Worswick, Liam Gerrity, Jake Russell).

In the Under-13 cup competition, goals from Aaron Pope and Theo Mihell gave Poulton a 2-1 win over Silver League leaders Layton, for whom Billy Odgen replied.

Imaan Hussain’s hat-trick set Squires Gate on their way to a 6-2 win at BJFF Vipers. Daniel Fryer scored a brace and Leon Smith was also on target, while Jake Wilson and Reece Keen replied.

In the Silver Division, Thornton Cleveleys Whites took advantage of Layton’s cup game and closed the gap on them with a 3-1 win at Lytham Blues thanks to goals from Joel Howarth (2) and Adam Meadows. Rhys Hughes replied for Blues.

Jack Iddeson scored a hat- trick and Reece Johnson a brace as Kirkham Reds beat FC Rangers 7-0. Jacob Evans and an own goal completed the scoring.

Clockwise from right: Kirkham U16 v Spirit of Youth, Foxhall U16 v St Annes and BJFF Vipers U13 v Squires Gate

BJFF Blades Whites progressed to the final of the Poultonand District Primary League’s U11 Classic Cup in style with a 7-1 win against Poulton Dynamos.

Both sides play in Division 1A, so a close encounter was expected but BJFF had other ideas.

They were straight on the attack from the first whistle and won a free-kick around 20 yards from goal, which was expertly curled into the top corner by Taylor Shaw to give BJFF a first-minute lead.

BJFF did not allow Poulton to get started as a through ball to Shaw set him free down the left wing, where he took it past two players and cut the ball back for the onrushing Luca Morelli to drill the ball home and make it 2-0.

Will White then smashed home to make it three as BJFF continued with attack after attack before Shaw pounced on a rebound after the Poulton keeper had saved well from Morelli’s shot.

Four down after 11 minutes, Poulton never let their heads go down and continued to try and play their game.

Any advances made were quickly stopped by the back three of Raedan, Kayden and Fin, with Will White in centre midfield orchestrating the BJFF attacks.

BJ wrapped up the first half with Shaw grabbing his hat-trick as he coolly slotted the ball past the advancing keeper.

What started as a good- looking pitch was quickly deteriorating and the second half was difficult for both sides as the mud took hold.

That didn’t stop Shaw, though, as he bagged his fourth with a cracking strike from 25 yards that looped over the keeper.

On 44 minutes, BJFF wrapped up their scoring when a quick counter-attack put Oliver Ward through and his shot crashed off the crossbar. Josh Nester was quickest to react to finish the rebound.

Poulton rallied late on and Fletch Rial in the BJFF goal was equal to their efforts until they got a deserved consolation goal in the final minute, when a long-range effort came down off the crossbar and bounced just over the line.

BJFF were unstoppable and had numerous candidates for man of the match, but Taylor Shaw’s tormenting of the Poulton defence and sweet strikes gave him the award as well as the captain’s armband for next weekend’s final against Fleetwood Town.

Meanwhile, in the semi- finals of the U11 Classic Plate, Blackpool Rangers had to rely on penalties to overcome AFC Blackpool following a 2-2 draw.

Haiden Wrathall bagged both of AFC Blackpool’s goals, while Callum Stone and Jensen Sharp grabbed a goal a piece for the Seasiders.

But it was Rangers goalkeeper Ollie Edwards who proved to be the hero as he made three penalty saves in his side’s 2-0 shoot-out win.

In the U14 section, YMCA and Lytham Juniors battled to a 2-2 draw in their eagerly anticipated local derby.

The game started brightly and YMCA nearly took an early lead when Jack Robinson rounded the home keeper but his shot from an acute angle struck a post.

The remainder of the first half was very evenly contested, and with defences on top and neither side creating many openings.

After the restart the visitors dominated possession before breaking the deadlock. A long throw-in was controlled well by a Lytham forward before he found the far corner of the net. YMCA pressed hard for an equaliser but were caught out on the break and Lytham doubled their lead.

The home side continued to apply pressure and were rewarded when Connah Trevelyan picked up a loose ball and netted in the top corner.

Minutes later YMCA were back on level terms, when Lucas Miller latched on to a long ball and sublimely volleyed into the far top corner for a spectacular equaliser.

The rest of the game was evenly balanced, with neither team able to find a winner. On the balance of play the draw was a fair result. Liam Brown impressed throughout for YMCA.

YMCA U15s produced their best performance of the season to see off a Thornton Reds side that hadn’t lost for over two seasons.

After an even start, YMCA snatched the lead in the 15th minute when Jake Molloy battled his way to the bye-line before crossing low to the impressive Jeorge Coulthard and he side-footed home from close range.

YMCA doubled their lead 10 minutes later, when Taylor Stock burst through on the left and hammered the ball nto the roof of the net.

Thornton tried to get back into the game but YMCA’s backline held firm and it remained 2-0 at the break.

The hosts almost added to their lead immediately after the interval, when a fine effort by James Hughes struck the Thornton bar, but 10 minutes later they did make it 3-0 when Stock fired home.

Several long throw-ins into YMCA’s penalty area caused problems but the YMCA rearguard continued to display great determination and managed to deal with the danger.

Thornton did manage to reduce the deficit with an own goal but YMCA responded superbly by adding a fourth.

Stock completed his hat- trick with a low drive from the edge of the area.

In the closing minutes, Molloy found the net with an excellent lob over the keeper to complete an outstanding 5-1 win.