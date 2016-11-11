Fylde coast youth football round-up: Blackpool and Poulton leagues

BJFF Blades remain unbeaten in the Gold Bond Blackpool and District Youth League Under-13 Alpha Gold division after beating newcomers Fleetwood Town 9-0.

The goals were shared between Donny Barratt (2), Matthew Finney (2), Harrison Giggal (2), Spencer Phillips, James Wilde and Jakub Kozlowski.

Foxhall remain second a point behind the Blades after four goals from Dylan Henshall and a Jake Marshall goal gave them the edge of a nine-goal thriller against Squires Gate, for whom Lewis Hunter, Jack Walker, Lucas Worswick and Imaan Amin-Hussain were all on target.

YMCA returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 8-1 victory over Poulton at a very cold Seafield Road.

They started on the front foot and took a 3-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes. Poulton pulled one back but YMCA netted again to take a 4-1 lead at the break.

YMCA remained on top and ran out comfortable winners. Oli Hesford capped an impressive YMCA debut by notching five of the goals, with Keaton Adams, Harry Dyer and the outstanding Nat Gili Ross also on target. Mikey Aston shone throughout at the back for YMCA.

In the Silver division, goals from Kallum Illingworth, Finlay Best and Kyle Costin saw Lytham Maroons inflict Layton’s first defeat of the season. Billy Ogden replied as the matche ended 3-1.

BJFF Vipers closed the gap with a 1-0 win against Lytham Blues, while Adam Meadows scored a hat-trick and Prince Yelegon a brace as Thornton Cleveleys Whites beat Kirkham Reds 7-0. Joel Howarth and Jayden Walsh also scored.

Matthew Guy made it 23 goals in seven games by scoring four in FC Rangers’ 7-4 victory over Foxhall Hoops. Justin Smith, Ben Marnick and Carl Wallace also scored, while Connor Satchell fired four for the Hoops for the second game in a row.

In the under-16 section, Lytham Juniors Home Heat remained six points clear after their 4-0 derby win over Warton Typhoons.

Kai Clarkson Lowe opened the scoring in the opening 10 minutes before the outstanding Josh Serghi headed home a well taken corner from Clarkson Lowe mid way through the first half.

Although Lytham had several chances, they failed to increase their lead before half-time.

They continued to dominate with Sam Smith on target before Rory Montgomery completed the scoring from the penalty spot with last kick of the match.

Tom Pinsett and Sam Mitchell were impressive for Lytham.

St Annes Greens had an impressive 9-1 win against FC Rangers courtesy of goals from Matt van Wyk(2), Lucas Kilgallon (2), Kevin McGow, Connor Heyes, Aidan Preston, Matthew Lumby and Scott Cowgill, while Kye Wylie replied.

Jake McVeigh(2), Tom Cranshaw, Jamie Rogers and Connor Darvill scored as Blackpool Rangers Seasiders edged out Layton 5-4.

Thomas Hanslip scored a hat-trick for Layton, with Jack Smith also on target.

Blackpool Rangers Seasiders won by the only goal away to BJFF Predators in the Poulton and District Primary League’s U12 Championship.

Rangers had the majority of possession in the first half, with efforts from Matty Poole and Jake Mangan saved by the BJFF goalkeeper.

Rangers found the resilient BJFF defence hard to break down but made changes at half-time to boost their attack out wide.

Their pressure paid dividends as Oscar Earnshaw fired in the winner with a looping shot into the top corner from outside the box.

BJFF rallied and it needed two fine saves from Jake Kirby to preserve the lead.

It was a thoroughly entertaining game, with some expansive football played from both teams. Rangers still have a chance of promotion to the premier league and the result confirmed BJFF’s relegation.

Premier division leaders YMCA maintained their 100 per cent record with a convincing 9-0 victory over neighbours Lytham at Park View Road.

They were on top from the start and scored at regular intervals in the first half to lead 6-0 at half-time.

They remained in control to run out comfortable winners. Harry Gledhill claimed a hat-trick, with Noah Mawene, Kaiden Pirrie, Daniel Slawson and Charlee McGuiness sharing the others. Ross Hurst and Daniel Keegan were both notable throughout.

YMCA’s U12s were in County Cup fourth round action against Wigan side Cherrybrook at a sunny but bitterly cold Seafield Road.

They started brightly and carved out several good chances before eventually taking the lead in the 15th minute.

Following a good attack down the left, Noah Mawene collected the ball wide out and cut inside before firing low into the far corner of the net.

Minutes later another fine shot from Mawene looked like heading into the same corner but the visitors’ keeper pushed it round the post with a stunning save.

As the half wore on, Cherrybrook came much more into the game.

And they forced the outstanding Ben Leigh in the YMCA goal to pull off some fine saves to ensure his side held their slender lead until half-time.

The visitors always looked well organised at the back and dangerous going forward, and it was no surprise when they grabbed an equaliser with 10 minutes to go.

With neither team able to find a winner, though, the game ended 1-1 and penalty shoot-out was needed to decide which team would book a place in the quarter-finals.

It was Cherrybrook who held their nerve to emerge from the shooout 4-3 winners on a day they just about deserved their victory.

YMCA Under-14s maintained their strong title challenge with an excellent 7-1 victory over derby rivals Lytham at Park View Road last Sunday.

The first half was very evenly contested but YMCA managed to go into half time with a 3-1 lead.

After the restart they took full control and added a further four goals to run out comfortable winners.

The impressive Marco Amin claimed two of their goals and also on target were Josh Dolby Armstrong, Ethan Goulding, Dimitri Jackson, Jacob Grice and Conah Trevelayane, who also had a fine game.

YMCA Under-15s proved far too strong for visitors Poulton Town in their Coulton Cup group match last Sunday.

They took the initiative from the start and reached half- time with a 4-0 lead.

They continued to dominate the game after the restart and added a further seven goals with the visitors claiming a consolation before the end.

Toby Grant capped an outstanding performance by bagging four for YMCA, with Taylor Stock and Olly Fishwick both notching pairs.

Also on target for YMCA were Harvey Shaw, Joe Wareing and Callum Muir.