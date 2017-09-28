Fylde coast youth football review: Blackpool and District League, girls’ matches, YMCA

Another weekend of great weather resulted in some sparkling football in the Blackpool and District Youth League.

The Under-7s started off their league matches in lovely warm sunshine at Park View fields and Seafield Road.

All matches were played in good spirit and the new power play rule was introduced, meaning more children could play and enjoy the game.

In the U11s, development fixtures took place with the emphasis on enjoyment.

Blackpool Rangers Tangerines recorded their second win in the U13 league, beating FC Rangers 6-3. FC never giving up and battled to the end of the game.

Kirkham Reds remain top after their 16-1 home win over South Shore Youth, in which Liam Gerraghty scored eight and om Whatmough seven.

Thomas Powl bagged four goals to help Poulton Town move into second place with a 5-0 win over St Annes Diamond, Keegan High the other scorer. Warton Typhoons overcame Wyre Juniors 4-1.

In the U14s , four goals from Nathaniel Gili-Ross and further goals from Harry Dyer, Daniel Lydon, Ashton Owen and Travis Stringfellow gave FC Rangers Blues the an 8-4 win over Lytham Junior Maroons.

Kirkham Junior Blues took on Thornton Cleveleys Whites at home. This proved a very close contest between well matched teams. Thornton Whites took the spoils 4-3 as Jake Evans scored all their goals.

Lytham Junior Blues got their first win in a very tight match away to Poulton FC. The only goal was an impressive strike from Finley Hurley.

In the in-club match between Squires Gate Reds and Squires Gate FC, the latter were too strong and ran out 15-0 winners.

Credit to the Reds, who fought to the end and could have scored several goals had it not been for the impressive goalkeeping from Josh Grindley. Scorers for Squires Gate were Dan Fryer and Imaan Hussain with four each, Kobe Gregory and Fraser Burton (both two), Josh Myerscough and Matt Kelsey. Foxhall got back to winning ways 14-0 against Squires Gate Titans.

The U18s league saw a very close contest between Blackpool Rangers and Foxhall Hoops. Rangers managed to emerge 2-1 winners to stay top of the table.

Clifton Rangers made it two wins out of two, beating Kirkham Juniors 7-2. This great game was much closer than the score suggests, with Jack Arrowsmith, Jamie Hargreaves, Joseph Holden, Theo Ioannou, Joshua Smyth (2) and Jake Wharrie all on target for Clifton.

Another close contest was played out between St Annes and FC Rangers. St Annes won 5-4 to move into mid-table.

Another high-scoring game saw Staining Juniors and AFC Blackpool play out a 4-4 draw.

Scorers for Staining were Will Saunders, Joe Murray, Danny Siddall and Kurt Whittaker. Lee Casey, Jacob Treasure and a brace for Callum Gellatly sealed a point for AFC.

YMCA Under-12s comfortably progressed into the third round of the Lancashire FA Cup with an 8-2 home win over Lune Valley.

They took the lead inside five minites but almost immediately the visitors were back on level terms when a cross from the right caught the stiff breeze.

YMCA soon regained the lead and netted twice more to take a 4-1 lead at half-time. They continued to have the upper hand and added four more goals, with Lune Valley notching a late consolation.

The impressive Ali Ruman bagged a hat-trick and was a constant threat,with Luke Doherty weighing in with a pair. Also on target were George Denye, Finley Hornby and Hazem Abuzguia in a fine team display

YMCA Under-10s were on top from the start in their 10-1 home win over Thornton Cleveleys Reds, scoring five in each half. The visitors came more into the game after the restart but YMCA remained well in control.

The outstanding Noah Mawene hit five goals, with Owen McConnell claiming a hat-trick. Yash Passi capped an impressive performance with a superb goal from 25 yards and Thomas Shuttleworth completed the scoring. Kaiden Pirrie was notable throughout.

YMCA Under-14s could only field 10 players for their Lancashire FA Cup tie at home to Padiham Saints due to injury and lost 4-2.

They did take fifth-minute lead with a brave header from Jacob Grice and YMCA had the better of the first half with the stiff breeze behind them.

YMCA held their lead until half-time but the visitors scored twice in 10 minutes after the restart, adding a third midway through the alf.

The impressive Grice pulled one back with his second goal of the game but Saints sealed the win with their fourth as YMCA tired. Jack Robinson put in a fine performance.

Blackpool FC Under-14 Girls took the lead at Crosby only to be beaten 2-1.

Emily Webster scored Blackpool’s goal inside 10 minutes and they couldn’t add a second before half-time despite plenty of chances.

Lara Newell’s powerful shot was saved as Blackpool continued to attack after the break. But Crosby became more dangerous, equalising from a goalmouth scramble midway through the half before scoring the winner.

Blackpool Under-13s suffered their first defeat of the season, 4-3 at St Helens in the West Lancashire Girls League.

Both keepers made superb saves, including Blackpool debutant Mollie Grove.

Alicia Trewin, Maddie Lewis and Abigail Porter scored Blackpool’s well-worked goals and left-back Chloe Chambers was player of the match.

YMCA Under-14s were unlucky to lose 3-0 away to Burnley Girls in the North Valley and Burnley Unity League.

The home side settled quicker and took the lead, adding a second on 15 minutes.

The home goalkeeper was in outstanding form, denying strikers Isabelle Kells and Annabelle Jackson as it remained 2-0 at half-time.

Georgia Norman and Yasmine Menezes were also denied after the break and Burnley finished the game with a late third. Madison Lucas, Honey Griffith and Ellie McNally were notable for YMCA.