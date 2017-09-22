Fylde coast youth football review: Blackpool and District League, girls’ matches, YMCA

The weather was great and so was the football in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League on Saturday and Sunday.

In the U11s, development fixtures took place and the improvements and enjoyment can be seen in all teams.

Kirkham Junior Reds went top of the Under-13s with an impressive second win of the season against St Annes Diamonds at Coronation Road.Scorers for Kirkham were Liam Geraghty and Benny Dodd, both with three, Tom Watmough,Daniel Parker and Theo Cunliffe.

Blackpool Rangers Tangerines got their first win 4-1 over battling Warton Typhoons. Zico Allen scored all fou for Rangers.

FC Rangers proved too strong as they beat South Shore Youth 6-0, while Poulton Town were convincing 6-1 winners over Wyre Juniors in their first game, Charlie Benn scoring the consolation.

There were league and Lancashire FA Cup matches for Under-14s.

FC Rangers edged a great match with Kirkham Junior Blues 5-3 to go joint-top. Thomas Appleby, Lee Carmichael, Carl Wallace, Tom Swarbrick and Mario Craescu shared the goals for Rangers.

They share top spot with Squires Gate , whose 6-2 win over Foxhall included two fine Matthew Kelsey free-kicks.

Squires Gate Titans ran out 4-1 winners over South Shore Youth with goals from Reece Keen, Ryan Beck, Morgan Taylor and Harrison Burge. Kelsey Knott scored for Shore.

Blackpool Rangers went top of the U18s competition by beating St Annes at Bispham Gala Field, while Clifton Rangers got back to winning ways against FC Rangers.

A very entertaining and competitive match between Staining Juniors and Foxhall Hoops took place at Common Edge.

With the score at 2-2, Foxhall took the initiative and went 4-2 ahead only for Staining to battle back for a 5-5 draw despite being down to nine men for a spell. Staining scorers were Will Saunders 2, Danny Siddall, Joe Murrayand George Powesland.

In the Lancashire FA Cup, FC Rangers Blues went a goal down to Charnock Richard side but their excellent football in the second half was rewarded with a Travis Stringfellow equaliser.

This set up a penalty shoot- out, which Rangers held their nerve to 5-4, with Adam Meadows, Josh Brown,Ashton Owen, Charlie O’Brien and Travis Stringfellow all scoring.

However, there were defeats for Lytham Junior Maroons (5-0 to Holker Old Boys) and Lytham Junior Blues (3-0 to Lancaster City Youth), while Poulton also fell at the first hurdle (5-2 to Penwortham).

An all-Fylde coast tie saw Squires Gate Reds win 3-0 at Thornton Cleveleys Whites, with well-taken goals from Tom Smith, Sheik Faidairo and Anthony Cantley.

Blackpool Girls U16s got their season off to a fine start with 30 goals in their first two games.

Sixteen of those came in the opener against Langho as Leah Fielding led the way with four.

The other goals came from Molly Kelly 3, Natasha Webster 2, Aleysha Montgomery 2, Olivia Golden 2, Isla Makepeace, Caitlin Ellis and Grace Gordon as the new team bonded well.

They were just as dominant against St Annes on Sunday, winning 14-0 as Natasha Webster scored four, with hat-tricks from Isla Makepeace and Molly Kelly.

The passing was outstanding and further goals came from Bradie Onions 2, Leah Fielding and Caitlin Ellis.

Blackpool Under-14s welcomed new players Alicia Grimes, Megan Lewis and Natalie Harris for their clash with Preston North End.

They applied good pressure from the start, while holding firm at the back as the match ended goalless.

Emily Webster hit the bar before player of the match Lara Newell fired home frm Issi McIver’s pass only for the goal to be ruled out because the ball had gone out of play. Pharyn Ashton in goal kept out everything that came her way.

n YMCA Under-14 Girls were comprehensively beaten 8-0 by Bolton Wanderers’ Academy at Seafield Road.

The league champions came up against strong visitors, who soon started to rack up the goals with some fluent passing.

Isabelle Kells had a shot saved and Annabelle Jackson followed up to score only to be ruled offside.

Oliver Neal was tremendous in goal for YMCA, while Lara Pilling was notable in defence.

YMCA Under-9s made the shot trip to Common Edge Road and returned with three points from a highly entertaining 5-4 win over AFC Blackpool.

AFC had the edge in the first half and led 3-1 but YMCA pulled one back just before the break.

YMCA showed excellent spirit to move 4-3 up. AFC got back on level terms but YMCA grabbed a spectacular winner in the closing minutes. Reece Henderson netted twice for YMCA, with Ali Ruman, Luke Doherty and Dom Healy their other marksmen.

The Under-13 game at Seafield Road was abandoned after 40 minutes because of a serious injury to a Spirit of Youth Yellows players.

YMCA led 3-0 at the time, Lewis Hardman having added to two fine Noah Mawene strikes after Spirit hit a post with a penalty.

YMCA Under-16s defeated Clifton Rangers Hornets in perfect conditions at Seafield Road despite falling 2-0 down in the first half.

A great low drive from outside the box by Jack Robinson made it 2-1 at half-time.

A much-improved YMCA created more chances as Liam Brown hit the bar twice before Robinson equalised from the penalty spot.

The comeback was complete when the impressive Blackwell completed his hat-trick from a corner to seal YMCA’s 3-2 win.

YMCA U16s proved far too strong for hosts Fleetwood Gym, winning 10-0.

Taylor Stock led the way with four goals, with Ruben Shaw and Jake Molly both claiming pairs. Also on target were James Hughes and Mateen Keshan as YMCA scored five in each half.