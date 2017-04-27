Fylde coast youth football review: BDYL, YMCA and girls’ games

Kirkham Blues U13s will meet Thornton Cleveleys Whites in the final of the Hogan Plate after beating BJFF Vipers 4-0 in their semi-final clash.

raser Burton helped them on their way with a brace while Aaron Ousby and Lewis Weaver also found the back of the net.

Elsewhere, goals from Sydney Sullivan (2), Steven Lambert, Michael Finch and Max Resina gave Poulton a 5-3 win over Spirit of Youth to reach the Under-16 final.

Robert Flanagan, Tyler Davison and Nathan Tolley replied.

Goals from Ethan Kinsey, Spencer Phillips, Donny Barrat and Matthew Finney gave BJFF Blades a 4-1 win over YMCA in the U13 Alpha Gold division.

Given the Blades have only lost once this season it was always going to be a tough ask for YMCA.

Although the visitors enjoyed more possession in the first half YMCA defended with great commitment.

They looked dangerous on the break and almost snatched the lead with an effort which struck the Blades crossbar but it remained goalless at the break.

YMCA started the second half brightly and had two clear chances to break the deadlock only to be denied by the visitors’ keeper.

It was the Blades, though, who took the lead when a deep cross to the far post eluded everybody in the goal area and dropped under the bar and into the net.

Three minutes later the Blades doubled their lead with a well-hit low angled drive from the right and quickly added a third goal to put the game beyond doubt.

YMCA pulled a goal back with a superbly taken free-kick by Harry Dyer into the top corner but they began to tire towards the end and the visitors added a fourth goal.

The scoreline was perhaps a little harsh on YMCA who displayed great character and determination throughout.

There was a brace each for Matthew Tomlinson and Taylor Joyce as Fleetwood Town beat Thornton Cleveleys Reds 8-0. Emily Slater, Jordan Rankine, Alex McLoughlin and an own goal completed the scoring.

Aiden Wright scored four goals as Foxhall beat Poulton 8-0 too.

Harry Melia scored two and Kaiden Shorrocks and Craig Drake also scored.

During the week, goals from Imaan Hussain (2), Harry Stanley, Daniel Fryer, Jack Walker and Lucas Worswick gave Squires Gate a 6-1 win over Poulton.

The only game in the Silver section saw Lytham Juniors Blues beat FC Rangers 6-2.

Erik Zogo led the way with a hat-trick, Jude Yates, Rhys Hughes and Finley Hurley also scored and Matthew Guy scored Rangers’ replies.

In the Under-16 section, Lytham Juniors Home Heat extended their lead at the top with a 6-1 win against Kirkham.

Kai Clarkson Lowe opened the scoring in under a minute, calmly stroking the ball into the corner of the Kirkham net.

Cian Menzies doubled Lytham’s advantage midway through the first half.

Lytham then wasted several further chances including another penalty to increase their lead, and when called upon, Harvey Simi was solid in the Lytham goal.

Lytham started the second period well and were soon 4-0 up following a second goal from the outstanding Cian Menzies and a fine strike from Tom Pinsett.

Kirkham pulled one back through Adam Parkinson before Max Older rose well to head home a Menzies corner and Tom Pinsett smashed in his second of the afternoon to round off the scoring.

As always Daniel Pilling worked hard in the centre of midfield, with Billy Gallagher being solid in the defence.

This win guarantees Lytham a top two finish.

There was a hat-trick for Dan Fletcher and a brace for Elliot Hammond as Foxhall beat Layton 7-3.

Sean Warrington and Dylan Ward also scored,while Callum Brown, Aiden Williams and Lewis Lavarey replied.

Goals from Steven Hodgkinson (2) and Conor Smith gave champions Foxhall a 3-1 win at Fleetwood Town, and Fleetwood Town Rangers beat Staining 6-0.

In the Poulton and District League’s Coulton Cup competitons two YMCA teams have reached the finals.

The Under-14s reached the showpiece with a 4-1 victory over Foxhall.

The early exchanges were even before YMCA began to gain the upper hand and two goals from Ethan Goulding, who impressed throughout, set them on the way.

Marco Amin added a third goal late in the half to give YMCA a 3-0 interval lead.

Foxhall pulled a goal back in the second half but YMCA remained in control and a strike by Jack Robinson put the issue beyond doubt.

Joining them on the big day are YMCA Under-12s, who defeated BJFF Warriors 5-0 in their semi.

Having already clinched the league title YMCA are now in search of the double after this convincing win.

YMCA started brightly but wasted several early chances before eventually netting twice to lead 2-0 at half-time.

They continued to have the upper hand in the second half and added another three goals to run out comfortable winners.

Thomas Shuttleworth claimed a hat trick with Noah Mawene notching a pair. Ross Hurst and Daniel Slawson were both notable in a solid, all-round team display.

The YMCA Under-11s are also making progress in the competition after a 9-0 win away to Kirkham Blues in the second round.

They dominated at Coronation Road and reached half time with a 5-0 lead.

YMCA continued to have the upper hand in the second half and scored further goals at regular intervals.

Ali Ruman and Reece Godfrey led the way with hat-tricks apiece with the other goals coming from Luke Doherty, Coby Wilson, Dev Cooney and George Denye.

In the quarter-finals YMCA are now away to Thornton Reds this Wednesday evening (6.30pm).

Blackpool FC Girls’ Under-10s were 3-0 winners when they met Padiham in their League Cup final at Burscough.

As the game kicked off Padiham were the brighter and applied early pressure on Blackpool’s defence.

The first chance was for Padiham but a magnificent save from Emily Bould kept the scores level.

As the game went on Blackpool got their passing going and their pressure paid off just before half-time with a mix-up in the Padiham defence leading to the opening goal.

The game continued to flow in the second half with Brooke Mulholland scoring Blackpool’s second.

Bould made some important saves but, from one clearance, Mulholland’s fine finish made it 3-0.

Blackpool’s Under-16s were 2-0 winners at Dynamo Rangers in their final nine-a-side game of the season.

Alexis Hilton had a shot blocked and Ellie Spooner twice went close inside the first 10 minutes.

The opening goal came on 16 minutes when Molly McKenna found Hilton, whose one-two with Cartwright ended with her riding a strong challenge and scoring her third of the season.

Hannah Gorman’s save on the half-hour kept Pool 1-0 ahead at the break, after which the the visitors started well with Beth Slater shooting wide.

Gorman preserved the lead before, in the last minute, Webster won a loose ball in the Rangers half, drove at the heart of the defence and eluded a challenge before drilling home.

YMCA’s Under-13s reached the North Valley and Burnley Unity League Cup final with a 2-0 win against Euxton Girls.

They snatched the lead with a brilliant solo goal midway through the second half as Isabelle Kells’ mazy run past several defenders ended with a fine finish.

A place in next month’s final was clinched in the closing stages as Kells scored from close range.

Blackpool FC Girls’ Under-12s lost 2-1 to Euxton West despite leading through Anya Menzies.

Euxton pulled one back before half-time and scored a winner against the run of play.