Fylde coast youth football: Blackpool and District League, YMCA and girls’ games

BJFF Blades scored a stunning 17 goals without reply against Thornton Cleveleys Reds in the Under-13 Alpha Gold division of the Blackpool and District Youth League.

There were hat-tricks for James Wilde, Tom Whiteside, Matthew Finney and Spencer Phillips in the midweek match, while Will Mountford scored two and Joshua Edwards the other.

The Blades are now only five points behind Foxhall with three games in hand.

Fleetwood Town are still in the title chase themselves and on Sunday they beat Squires Gate 3-1 thanks to a brace from Tyler Alunan and Alex McLoughlin’s goal. Leon Smith replied.

BJFF Vipers Under-13s kept up their title challenge in the Silver Division with a 6-0 win at Foxhall Hoops (see separate article).

Harley Man led the way with a hat-trick, while Macawli Hannah netted a brace and James Coulter bagged the other to leave them two points behind leaders Layton.

In the Under-16 division, Poulton remain hot on the tails of leaders Lytham Juniors after a 3-0 win against Kirkham, with Sydney Sullivan grabbing two and Steven Lambert the other.

Poulton are now only a point behind with a game in hand. A hat-trick from Robert Flanagan and a brace from Nathan Tolley saw Spirit of Youth stun St Annes Green with a 5-2 win. Joseph Newell and Aidan Preston replied.

In the Under-18 division, St Annes led Staining 1-0 courtesy of a Callum Stonley strike, only for goals by James Whitehouse and Joel Heaton to snatch the points for Staining in the last 10 minutes.

YMCA sides were in Coulton Cup action in the Poulton and District Primary League.

YMCA Under-10 Oranges were beaten 2-1 by Clifton Rangers Hornets in a semi-final played out on a bright Saturday morning at Seafield Road.

YMCA just had the edge in the first half and a strike by Matty McKee gave then a 1-0 lead at the interval.

However, after the restart the Hornets began to take the initiative, and having levelled the scores they netted a second goal which secured their progress.

YMCA Under-11s were in preliminary round action and made light work of beating Fleetwood Gym Wolves 9-0.

They proved too strong for a plucky Wolves side at a sun-drenched Seafield Road, although the early stages were fairly even.

YMCA’s excellent football was rewarded as they began to open up the visitors’ defence and create good chances.

Four were converted before the break to give them a 4-0 interval lead.

YMCA continued to dictate play after the restart and added a further five goals to complete a comfortable passage into the next round.

Ali Ruman and Luke Doherty both bagged hat-tricks, while the other marksmen were Reece Godfrey, Syd Pearson and Coby Wilson.

The Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Schools’ Under-12 district team were impressive 3-1 winners over Barnsley Schools.

Two Mitchell Nordwind goals and a late Jake Daniels strike gave Blackpool victory in an entertaining and high-quality game against their Yorkshire visitors at AKS.

Managers Scott Collings and Darren Littler continued to see the progress their squad has made this season after selection trials in the autumn which involving 60 boys from secondary schools across the Fylde coast.

Playing an 11-a-side game in preparation for next season, BFW weren’t as sharp as Barnsley in the early stages and fell behind after 10 minutes following a neat move.

An early change in formation to 4-4-2 sparked Blackpool’s recovery and eventual domination on the wide AKS pitch, with the lively Nordwind levelling the scores by half-time.

Blackpool continued to create chances after the break, with combative midfielder Kaiden Pirrie narrowly firing wide after some lovely wing wizardry from Zack Littler.

The Tangerines scored twice in the final 20 minutes, with a delightful right-footed strike by Nordwind from the edge of the box followed by striker Daniels’ long-range effort to seal the win.

Blackpool’s back four of Elliot Collings, Noah Mawene, Jack Murphy and Harry Gledhill defended solidly throughout and restricted Barnsley to very few clear chances.

The schoolboys’ final game this season is a derby against Preston on Thursday May 4, also at AKS (6.30pm).

BFS Schools squad: Mitchell Nordwind, Zack Littler, Jacob Buchan, Kobe Sinclair (all AKS); Elliot Collings, Noah Mawene, Harry Gledhill, Nathan Reardon (all LSA); Joe Goss, Kaiden Pirrie, Billy Bould, Yash Passi (all St Bede’s); Matthew Sillett (Millfield); Jake Daniels (Montgomery); Jack Murphy, Oliver Grimshaw (Cardinal Allen); Ben Leigh (Carr Hill).

Blackpool FC Girls U12 4

Academy Juniors U12 0

Blackpool turned on the style against Academy Juniors in the West Lancashire Girls’ League Challenge Cup.

Emma Siddall scored two classy goals along the way to a comprehensive victory.

Melissa Forsen made three outstanding saves for Blackpool and Ashleigh Bradshaw, playing in the centre of midfield for the first time, was awarded Blackpool player of the match for an all-round impressive performance.

WIGAN ATHLETIC U16 0

Blackpool FC Girls u16 1

This was the third meeting of the season between these sides.

Both teams had won one, with only a single goal separating them each time, so another tight and competitive match was expected.

On a damp day and a heavy pitch, the home side settled first, while the visitors grew into the game and had a fine chance in the 24th minute, when the keeper saved well from Beth Slater.

A slice of luck helps and Pool had one in the 28th minute, when a clearance rebounded off the referee and fell to Ellie Spooner.

While the defence hesitated, Ellie’s excellent through-ball put Maddie Hadley clear to score the opening goal for Blackpool.

An excellent 32nd-minute save from Hannah Gorman preserved the lead and the referee’s​ whistle brought a tight and competitive half to a close.

A good start to the second half saw Hadley denied by an excellent save in the 37th minute.

With Alexis Hilton and Nyah Cartwright going close in the following minutes, the visitors were carrying the greater threat and the home side showed great resolve to stay in the game.

With the Pool defence standing firm, chances for the Latics were few.

As the home side pressed forward, defensive composure was key. And with three minutes left, Hadley got ahead of the defender and was pulled back for a surefire penalty. T

The referee saw it differently and the game remained in the balance in the final minute, when Grace Gordon’s​ superb strike brought another excellent save from the home keeper.

This was a hard earned win and Pool’s 10th clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

Blackpool FC Girls U13 9

Fillies 0

Blackpool never looked back from the moment Emily Webster opened the scoring after 10 minutes. Emily soon added two more to complete her hat-trick.

Blackpool remained in the driving seat and Lara Newell added two goals, the second of these an impressive volley from an excellent cross from Issi McIver.

Despite numerous saves by the Fillies keeper, Leah Potter made it six as she powered home a cross by Emily Cardwell, who scored the next herself after a skilful run through the Fillies defence.

Natasha Hart’s precision ball enabled Newell to record her own hat-trick before rounding off the scoring with her fourth.