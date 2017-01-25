Fylde coast football review: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs

The Saddle climbed back to the top of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance courtesy of a 3-1 win over 21st Century Windows

Marco Cobb, Brad Gill and Jordan Spedding grabbed the all-important goals for the premier division pace-setters, while David Giles hit the reply.

Also in the top flight, Craig Worrall grabbed a hat-trick as A&P Autos beat Exceptional Kitchens 6-3. Junior Davies, Dean Hoogerwerf and Steve McEwan completed the scoring, while Simon Williams (2) and Matty Kirkham replied.

Dean Richards and Ashley Robinson scored two apiece as AFC Additions beat Kingfield 4-0, while Aaron Clarke scored both goals to S Royle Roofing’s 2-1 victory over Appletree Finance, for whom Luke Robinson was on target.

Ryan Bradley and Liam Bruce-Smith scored as AFC Rangers beat Eurotech 2-1, with Kyle Magee replying.

The Division One title race was opened up as two goals each for Connor Burns and Matty Grime and another from Jamie Cathie gave AFC Lane Ends Blackpool a 5-2 win over leaders FC Shovels. Ross Jones and Luke Smith replied but their side’s lead was cut to two points.

Most of the chasing pack took advantage, with second-placed Bloomfield Brewhouse winning 3-1 at Wyre thanks to Barry Davenport, Craig Harding and Liam Orr. The Wyre scorer was Daniel Stoney.

There was a hat-trick for Matty Parr and a brace for James Hall as Athletico Tijuana beat Chris Allen Garages 9-0. Harry Greenwood, AJ Greenwood, Rick Horrocks and Mark Varey also got their names on the scoresheet.

Belle Vue edged out Highfield Social in a five-goal thriller courtesy of goals from Andrew Duckworth (2) and Robert Pye. Ryan Adderley and Ben Berry replied.

In-form FC Highfield beat Anchorsholme 3-1 thanks to goals from Scott Anderson, Max Snape and Jordan Wood, with Giovanni Tamburello scoring for Anchorsholme.

The New Albert beat AFC Jewsons 6-2, with goals from Scott Salanki (2), Liam Dowell, Harry Scott, Josh Evans and Damen Hancock. The replies came courtesy of Sam Bannister and Michael Banks.

No problems for the leaders of Division Two as goals from Eric Clayton (2), Jordan Bullen (2), Stephen Caldwell and Reece Hughes gave leaders FC Albion a 6-0 win over Kirkham Town.

But BES Utilities are hot on their heels after they beat Lane Ends 10-2 courtesy of goals from Lee Grundy (2), Danny Hadgraft (2), Danny Sumner, Chris Evans, Robert Smith, Chris Daws, Aji Hakeem-Habeeb and Dom Ritchie.

Gavin Martin and Steven Turner scored for Lane Ends.

Lee Coker and Chris Jackson scored the goals that gave Highlands a shock 2-1 win over The Bridge, for whom Aaran Nixon scored.

Alex Prejmereanu and Michael Monaghan scored for Up-Rite Scaffolding as they beat The George 2-1, with Eddie Burke scoring for George.

A Stuart Hammond brace and a goal from Gareth Ledbetter gave Marshall Court a 3-0 win at Westview.

Rob Heritage also scored two to help his team King Edward beat Metrostars 3-2.

Jordan Ratcliff scored the other, and Daniel Bradley and Daniel Horner replied.

Gary Pett smashed in a hat- trick as Blackpool Wren Rovers hit six in their West Lancashire League premier division match against Slyne with Hest.

Two goals in as many minutes handed Rovers an early lead through Max Landless and Carl Eastwood.

Rovers had to wait until the hour-mark to find their third, with Eastwood bagging his second of the game.

But a ten-minute hat-trick from Pett put the shine on a fine away win.

Unfortunately for Rovers, their title rivals Longridge Town also hit six away win at Thornton Cleveleys.

The leaders scored three in each half, Alex O’Rourke and Liam McLoughlin both bagging two, as Longridge remain seven points clear at the top, though Rovers still have a game in hand. Thornton remain in eighth place despite the defeat.

Garstang beat Eagley 2-1 on home turf courtesy of an Alan Coar brace. Coar opened the scoring with just five minutes gone only for Jon Stevenson to equalise midway through the half.

But Coar grabbed his second just before the hour and the win lifts Garstang up to fifth.

Division one title challengers Poulton went down to a surprise 5-2 defeat to strugglers Dalton United, who led 2-0 before Andy Harvie pulled one back.

It was 3-1 at half-time and Dalton added a fourth before Josh O’Neill reduced the arrears. Josh Gay’s late goal capped a fine win.

Poulton remain top but Haslingden St Mary’s are just four points behind with five games in hand.

Lytham Town squandered a 1-0 lead to lost 2-1 at home to CMB.

Ross Ainsworth netted for the hosts at the start of the second half but Matthew Carr struck in the 85th and 89th minutes .

Wyre Villa had their own late drama as Danny Wilson scored in the 84th minute to secure a point against Hawcoat Park, who had led for much of the game through Nathan Reid’s strike.