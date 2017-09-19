Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Alliance teams in Lancashire Trophy, West Lancs, Anchorsholme

Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance teams were flying the flag in the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy.

The Saddle won 7-1 against Top Club courtesy of four goals from Danny Morris, plus strikes by Lee Catlow, Robbie Hunter and Brad Gill.

Blackhurst Budd also won 7-1 against Rochdalians, Ric Seear leading the way with a hat-trick. Liam Frend scored a brace, Jordan Douthwaite and Brett Dawson also nette.d

Another 7-1 win came for Clifton against Longridge, with Rob Hanslip grabbing a hat-trick, Steve McEwan a brace and Tom Hanslip and Adam Potter scoring too.

Ash Robinson hit a hat- trick as AFC Additions beat Exceptional Kitchens 4-2, Sam Mecklenburgh grabbing the other.

Broomheads beat AC Milano 6-0 and Ben McKay and Paul Brockhill scored as Station Lytham beat Hawkley Athletic 2-1.

In the premier division, Aaron Fleming scored four as FC Shovels beat FC Rangers 8-2, Ross Jones grabbed a pair, and Joe Higgins and Kurtis Trinder also scored. Ryan Bradley and Damen Hancock replied.

Chris Casson and Chris Edge scored as Kingsfield beat Appletree Finance 2-1, Michael Nolan replying, and 21st Century Windows (Connor Pendergast 2, Thomas Adams, Matty Jones Rory Davies, David Giles) beat Blackpool South (Matty Graffin, Morgan Shand, Jake Ratcliffe, Dillon Conlon) 6-4.

In division One, E and P Publications took advantage of Station Lytham being in cup action to go back to the top with a 6-2 win against AFC Lane Ends Blackpool thanks to goals from Andrew Dukcworth(2), Ellis Tortelly, Sam Dyer, Robert Pye and Ahern Playforth. Nathan Rutherford and Matty Grime replied.

Craig Worrall scored four as Highfield Social thumped BES Utilities 7-1, Matty Askin, Stephen Hughes and Michael Swift also on target, Lee Grundy with the consolation.

Two goals each for Rick Fisher and Karl McLeod as Layton Pub beat Anchorsholme 5-1. Josh Sanderson also scored and Danny Smith replied.

Ma Kellys Showboat got their first points as they edged out Wesham in a nine-goal thriller thanks to goals from Aran Bottomley(3), Michael Rose and Michael Crossland. Replying for Wesham were Dean Smithen(2), Nathan Shelliker and James McCullouch.

Westview jumped up to third in division two as goals from Alex Trushell, Samuel Firman, Steven Rankine and Ryan Moore sealed a 4-1 win at Layton Seniors (Alex Louden).

Eddie Burke led the way for George with four goals in their 6-1 win at Marshall Court. Adam Hawkes and Sam Montgomery also scored and Jake Whitaker replied.

Four goals too for Jordan Brailsford as Highlans beat Wrea Green 7-1. Daniel Dean, Brandon Prestwich and Andrew Houghton also scored, while Jack Ashman replied.

Sunday fixtures

Premier Division: 21st Century Windows v Exceptional Kitchens, Bloomfield Brewhouse v Appletree Finance, FC Rangers v Broomheads Estate Agency, Kingsfield v Blackpool South, Saddle v ShovelsDi

Division One: AFC Jewsons Blackpool v New Albert, AFC Lane Ends Blackpool v Ma Kelly’s Showboat, BES Utilities v E&P Publications, Highfield Social v Station Lytham, Wesham v Layton Pub

Division Two: Clifton Rangers v George, King Edward v Kirkham Town, Westview v Highlands, Wrea Green v Layton Seniors.

Garstang are up to third in the West Lancashire League after r a 5-0 crushing of Thornton Cleveleys.

The hosts were four up by the interval as Ric Coar scored twice, either side of Alan Coar’s strike, with Tom Entwistle adding the fourth on the stroke of half-time. Jake Salisbury netted a late fifth.

Blackpool Wren Rovers remain four points clear at the top of the premier division after their 3-1 win at Vickerstown, where Bradley Gill scored both first-half goals.

Carl Eastwood’s strike 10 minutes from time sealed the points before the Barrow club’s late consolation.

There was a third win in division one or Wyre Villa, 3-2 at Crooklands Casuals. Zach Crosbie opened the scoring for Wyre and the hosts drew level for just three minutes before Rob Norton made it 2-1 at half-time. Jarren Bain scored Wyre’s third to secure the points, despite Crooklands pulling one back late on.

In the Lancashire Amateur Shield, Poulton hit back from 2-0 down to win their first round tie 4-2 at Stoneclough.

George Byrne began the fightback just before half-time in Bolton but it was three goals in the final 10 minutes that turned the game on its head from Rob Hanslip, Ric Tomlinson and a last-gasp Will Robinson penalty. Lytham Town went out 2-1 at Tempest.

Saturday fixtures

Premier division: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Whitehaven, Burscough R v Vickerstown, Fulwood A v Garstang, Hesketh B v Coppull U, Slyne/Hest v Haslingden SM, Southport H v Longridge T, Tempest U v Turton, Thornton Cleveleys v Euxton V

Division One; Askam U v Fulwood Am Res, CMB v Milnthorpe C, Eagley v Crooklands C, Hurst Green v GSK Ulverston, Lytham Town v Stoneclough, Mill Hill SP v Hawcoat P, Poulton v Lostock SG, Wyre Villa v Kendal C

Anchorholme won through to the second round of the Bluefin Insurance Lancashire FA Amateur Cup with a fine 6-2 home win over Furness Premier Division side Kirkby United. A first half hat-trick from Luke Robinson and a goal from Mike Nolan left the Anchors 4-1 up at half-time.

The Heaney brothers, Darren and Adam, added goals in the second half and the tie was beyond Kirkby despite Marc Hanson being sent off for a second yellow card. Player of the Match was 18-year-old debutant Matty Graffin.