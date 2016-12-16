Fylde boss demands backlash after Brackley

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is demanding a reaction from his pacesetters when they visit Gloucester City days after being dumped out of the FA Trophy.

Brackley beat them 4-0 in Tuesday’s replay and tomorrow Fylde return to league action, taking their seven-point lead in Vanarama National North to the West Country.

Challinor outlined what was wanted in the meeting with mid-table Gloucester, saying: “I expect a positive reaction after the Brackley match and I want to see us do better than the last time we played there (a 3-2 win the previous round of the Trophy three weeks ago).

“It was not our best performance individually and collectively and we had to rely on a Danny Rowe hat-trick.”

By the time they take the field against Gloucester, Fylde hope to have completed a deal to extend the loan period of Macauley Wilson from Blackpool for a further month.

That in turn could be extended until the end of the season, providing there is agreement struck between all the parties involved.

Wilson returns to the squad tomorrow after being cup-tied for the Brackley ties.

Missing from the squad for the trip to Gloucester is Sam Finley, who has been having treatment for colitis.

Challinor said: “It is something that can flare up.

“Maybe it will be a case of having a look at the doctors changing what medication that he has been taking.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure he gets the best treatment. We don’t know at this stage how long he will be out.”

n AFC Fylde confidently predict that they will break their attendance record for the important Boxing Day clash against Lancashire neighbours and league rivals Chorley.

It means club officials are urging Coasters fans to buy their tickets in advance to ensure a place.

An indication of the interest the clash has aroused is that 1,700 tickets have already been sold.

That figure includes 300 away supporters.

The current attendance record at Mill Farm was set in October, when 1,935 supporters turned out for Fylde’s 2-1 victory over Harrogate Town.

Fans are advised to avoid queuing on the day by booking tickets via www.afcfylde.co.uk or by calling 01772 59885.

Meantime, players and management will be on hand to chat with fans and sign autographs at the official opening of the new club shop next Friday. A signing session will take place from 1pm to 3pm.