Fylde amateur football review

Braces from Anthony Haworth and Dax Hoogerwerf helped Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance leaders A&P Autos to a 7-2 win against S Royle Roofing.

Further goals came from Steve McEwan, Matty Wannell and Craig Worrall, while Stephen Farquhar and Karl McLeod replied for S Royle.

Phillipson Peltier also helped himself to two goals as 21st Century Windows recorded a 3-1 win at Wrea Green, for whom Ben Barrow replied. Matthew Jones got 21st Century’s third.

Javier Marques, Joseph Howarth, Juan Jiminez and Luke Robinson scored for Appletree Finance as they drew 4-4 with Additions. Liam Forest and Dean Richards scored two each in reply.

Exceptional Kitchens made it through to the quarter finals of the Gledhill Cup after beating AFC Rangers 4-3. Neal Williams (2), David Ramsden and Simon Williams scored for Kitchens, while Kiernan Fairnie (2) and Nathan Lydon bagged Rangers’ goals.

In division one, goals from Harry Greenwood (2), Rick Horrocks, Adam Scholes, Maty Parr and Richard Wilson helped leaders Athletico Tijuana to a comfortable 6-0 win at Swift Hound.

But FC Shovels remain close behind as Luke Jardine, Matthew Rowley, Kurtis Trinder and Joshua Walker gave them a 4-0 win against Chris Allen Garages.

A Barry Davenport hat- trick and a brace from Ben Perry-Acton combined to give Bloomfield Brewhouse a 5-0 win against The New Albert. Anchorsholme leapfrog Belle Vue after their 3-1 win over the Blues, for whom Ahern Playforth scored.

Ryan Ayrton and Rick Fisher scored a brace each as Wesham beat Highfield Social 4-2. Ryan Adderley and Calvin Ross scored Social’s consolations.

Ashley Casey scored four as Edwardian beat Wyre 8-1. Matty Grime scored two and further goals came from Joel Davison and Kyle Roberts.

Nitisat Sirisom’s hat-trick set division two leaders FC Albion on their way to a 5-0 win against Lane Ends. Michael Crossland and Michael Rose were also on target.

The Links are level on points with the leaders after they beat Marshall Court 4-1. Liam Whitehead scored a brace, while Ben Cheston and Josh Halstead were also on target. Stuart Hammond replied.

Jack Hayton scored both goals for BES Utilities as they drew with Bridge FC, who can thank new signing David Morris and Connor Riley for the point.

Adam Fishwick scored a massive 10 goals as Up-Rite Scaffolding beat George 20-0. Sam Daniels scored five, and further goals came from Tom Delaney, Mark Dorrans, Andrew Hargreaves, Michael Monaghan and Christoper Bardsley.

Another player on a high is Broomheads Estate Agency’s Kenny Cram, who bagged eight in his side’s 14-0 win over Kirkham Town. Danny Green scored a hat-trick, and Jack Gaffkin, Ryan Hastings and Elliot Ramsay all added to the tally.

Goals from Lee Coker (2), Tom Harrison (2) and Craig Wharrie gave Highlands a 5-2 win over Metrostars. Asa Widdup bagged both replies.

Finally, a Patrick Fisher hat-trick was the highlight of Westview’s 4-1 win over King Edward. Jonathan Gough also scored and Sean Willetts netted the consolation.

Blackpool Wren Rovers snatched a point after an eight-goal thriller at Lostock St Gerards in the West Lancashire League.

A late equaliser from Danny Morris, his second of the game, sealed the 4-4 draw. Joe Booth and Chris Glynn also scored as Rovers led 2-0 then twice fell behind.

The draw keeps Wrens second in the premier division, four points behind leaders Longridge Town who scored a late winner at Vickerstown.

Garstang were thwarted by a last-minute equaliser as they drew 3-3 at Crooklands Casuals.

Rick Coar bagged an impressive hat-trick but Garstang surrendered the lead three times.

Thornton Cleveleys went down 1-0 to Fulwood Amateurs after George Pennington scored the only goal in the second half.

Poulton extended their lead at the top of the division one with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Hawcoat Park. Josh Few bagged a brace, while Adam Kennerley also found the back of the net.

Poulton are now four points ahead of second-placed CMB, who didn’t play at the weekend but now have four games in hand.

Lytham Town went down 2-1 at Ladybridge. Alan Greenwood handed Lytham the lead right on half-time only for goals from Danny Lane and Ben Johnson to thwart them in the second half.

Wyre Villa dropped down to 12th after losing 4-2 at home to Stoneclough. 1-0 down at half-time, Wyre equalised twice through Kyle Stephens and Phil Smith but mid-table Stoneclough soon regained the lead and sealed the three points.