Woolford sidelined by knee injury

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says midfielder Martyn Woolford will be out of action for quite some time.

Rosler says the club believe Woolford has sustained knee ligament damage after he limped off in the 4-2 Checkatrade Trophy defeat last Wednesday.

And Rosler added that the club will know more details after the midfielder who joined the club from Sheffield United in the summer has seen a top specialist on Monday.

He said: “He is not available unfortunately.

“He will be out for quite some time.

“He will see on Monday a specialist after that we will know exactly.

“At the moment we know roughly what he has and I can tell you now he will be missing for a while with a ligament injury in his knee.

“But on Monday he will see a specialist where we are sending all our players regarding knee problems, a highly regarded person and he will then definitely tell us.

“But I think for the near future unfortunately for Martyn and us he is not available.”

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan and full-back Michael Duckworth are also doubts for tomorrow’s home clash with Chesterfield with Rosler expected to name a similar squad that featured in Town’s 4-1 extra-time FA Cup first round win over Southport on Tuesday.

And Rosler is expecting a tough battle with the rock-bottom side who they beat 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this term.

He said: “They have the knife between their teeths and they will come after us.

“They have to win games we have to win games so we have to deal with that.

We saw them against Sheffield United (in their 4-1 FA Cup defeat.

“For big parts of the first 60, 70 minutes they were right in the game.

“They made the game scrappy, they made the game ugly.

“That is when they are right in the game and we can’t be too pretty we can’t be too nice we have to understand what will come and we have to deal with that in our own way.”