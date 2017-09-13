Winner Rosler survives the torture

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler was pleased that his ambitious young side were disappointed with how they ended last night’s game against Bury – Town survived a torturous last 10 minutes and a late penalty to win 3-2.

Bury had fought back from 2-0 down after Jordy Hiwula fired in a close-range double after missing a penalty.

Jermaine Beckford’s spectacular overhead kick and a goal by substitute Josh Laurent left the Shakers level at the break.

But Fleetwood’s super sub Ash Hunter gave Town the lead again in the 65th minute, just three minutes after he had emerged off the bench.

But in a final 10 minutes that Rosler dubbed as torture Bury won a penalty as Lewie Coyle impeded Tom Aldred at the back stick, with Beckford following Hiwula’s lead by blasting over.

Rosler’s side had an average age of 22, with Ash Eastham at 26 the oldest on the pitch.

And the head coach says there is more to come from this group if they stay together, starting with a trip to Portsmouth on Saturday in search of another three points.

Rosler said: “When we have a chance to keep this team together for a while, for me there is a lot to come.

“It was pleasing for me to see that the players were coming in and trying to discipline each other in the dressing room.

“They were not happy how the game ended and for me that is a good sign because they are really ambitious.

“Obviously we did not want that dramatic ending. We need to get better on that.

“The majority of the game was a joy to watch. All credit to Bury – they came here to really have a go, with five offensive players on the pitch.

“We capitalised on that and we looked a real threat in the first half. The goals we created and the chances we created were a joy to watch.

“I would have liked to have had that joy going into the dressing room after the 90 minutes but that final 10 minutes was torture for all of us.

“It was a really good game but if the players want to really do something this season then we need to seal out games better than that.

“I’m so happy that we won that game after the 2-2 Oldham game on Saturday. It was important that we were bouncing back.

“We now average two points in our home game and that is a good stat.

“Now we can go to Portsmouth and be free to really go for three points again.”