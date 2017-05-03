Uwe up for April manager of month

He has guided Fleetwood into the League One play-offs for the first time ever and now Uwe Rosler is up for manager of the month once again.

The Town boss has already been crowned EFL manager of the season for League One, and now the German is up against Stuart McCall, manager of Town’s play-off semi-final opponents Bradford, for the April manager of the month prize.

Town finished one place above the fifth-placed Bantams, who they face at Valley Parade tomorrow and then at Highbury in Sunday’s second leg. Like Rosler, McCall steered City to 13 points in April.

The shortlist of four is completed by Graham Alexander, whose Scunthorpe side leapfrogged Town into third on the final day, and by Chris Wilder of champions Sheffield United.

The EFL stated of Rosler: “Preaches consistency in performance, something his side maintained in the season’s final month.”