Uwe’s new boy passes first test

Liverpool loanee Cameron Brannagan is pushing for his first Fleetwood start against Rochdale on Saturday after impressing on debut with his creativity and quality.

Brannagan replaced the injured Conor McLaughlin for the last half-hour of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Charlton.

McLaughlin is not expected to be out long-term with his ankle injury but Brannagan is in line to make his Highbury bow this weekend after impressing Rosler at The Valley.

Town’s head coach said: “I think Cameron had a very good debut, coming on in that sort of game.

“He calmed us down, he gave us quality on the ball and he was creative. That is what we were hoping for.”

Town’s record 13-game unbeaten league run started when Rosler switched to a 3-5-2 wing-back formation in the 2-1 win over Chesterfield in November.

Rosler has since started games 3-5-2 but has switched to a variety of different systems as games have progressed. He said: “It was not my plan when I came to Fleetwood to play three at the back.

“The plan was to find the players to get the best out of the players we have and put them in the right formation.

“I think we found a way after a while and we have looked decent since.

“These days you cannot be very good at coaching and practising just one system –you need to have variations.

“At Charlton we shifted back to a 4-3-3 and the players still remember that from when we played it in the first eight games of the season.

“We want to do better each game. At Charlton the first half was a little bit of a step back but the second half was two steps forward.”

The Town boss was pleased that new signing Markus Schwabl “stood up” to the challenge at Charlton and Rosler also explained the decision to take Wes Burns off at half-time and introduce top scorer David Ball.

He added: “Wes looked a little bit unsure about how we press and when we press, and that is my responsibility, not his. He lost a little bit of confidence.”