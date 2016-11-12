Uwe Rosler’s post-match reaction to Fleetwood’s 2-1 defeat at Port Vale

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says Town gifted Port Vale three points at Vale Park today.

Town were 1-0 up thanks to Chris Long’s 52nd minute goal but missed numerous opportunities to increase their lead and Vale punished them.

Rigino Cicilia equalised in the 74th minute and Alex Jones appeared to handle the ball over the line in the 86th minute as Vale leapfrogged Town in the League One table.

And Rosler says missed chances cost them the game.

He said: “The referee, the second goal was a clear hand ball.

“We make a mistake to get them back in the game out of nothing and then they score a handball that makes it very hard for me, for the players and everyone connected with Fleetwood Town football club to accept. But that is life I have been in far worse situations than this.

“We had numerous chances to get it over the line and we did not and that is only up to us.

“Yes the referee helped them and gifted them the second goal but we should have been three, four or five up.

We are not capable of getting it over the line at that moment in time.

“I think it was our best away performance, tactically, technically point we created an unbelievable amount of chances and opportunities.

“In the first half we had three or four second half we had a lot and it came to a point were we had three against one and could not score.

“I think Port Vale rode their luck today and I look like Father Christmas so they got a gift today from us.

“I think at the moment we are not getting it right on one day and I think we were terrific today the way we played attacking football and counter-attacking football.

“I think defensively in the second half the first shot they had they scored and we gifted them and we assisted their goal.

“It is difficult for us too accept, to keep our heads up but that is exactly what we will do now.

“We just have to make sure it is not getting a habit that we play well and leave the points on the road.

“Today was from my point of view a very good game unfortunately with the wrong result.”

Town’s Chris Long was sent off for violent conduct in the 89th minute and Vale’s Anthony Grant was also sent off for a second yellow for his part in an off the ball incident in Vale’s box.

With Grant allegedly coming back onto the pitch after the final whistle and pushing refere John Brooks

Rosler says he did not see what happened but that it is unforgivable from Long who is expected to pick up a three match ban.

Rosler said: “Today with that on the pitch how we set-up with pace on the flanks it worked well.

“Chris Long got his goal which was very important for him but then to do that after that is unforgivable basically.

“I can’t explain because I have not seen it.

“I just asked him and he said he did something and the referee saw.

“I don’t know what he did and I don’t know what he meant.”