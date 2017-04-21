Uwe: Let’s keep the pressure up

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler wants to put more pressure on second-placed Bolton by beating Gillingham tomorrow and taking the race for automatic promotion to the final day.

Third-placed Town are two points behind Bolton with two games to go. And if Rosler’s side fail to beat the Gills, the Trotters could clinch promotion to the Championship tomorrow, when they face Port Vale.

Rosler’s side secured a play-off spot at least with a 1-0 win over Millwall on Monday, and now the German wants to keep the heat on Phil Parkinson’s Bolton, who have picked up just one point from three games.

Rosler said: “It is just another carrot for us, another inspiration for us to try to go to Gillingham and get another three points.

“We will be putting out a squad we believe can win because we want to put more pressure on Bolton.

“I think Bolton have two difficult games and we have two difficult games against two teams involved in relegation battles (Town also play Vale on the final day).

“We are going there (to Gillingham) full of optimism. We have everything to play for.”

The Gills are 18th, four points and three places above Vale, who have a game in hand.

Rosler said: “Gillingham are right in a survival battle. They will get high tempo in front of their own crowd. It is not an easy place to go. It is a long way to travel down there but we are well prepared.

“We did our diligence and we are very professional in terms of preparation and what we can offer the players. We need to make sure our players are peaking and have the best chance to get three points.”

It was a year ago yesterday that legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson officially opened Town’s multi-million pound Poolfoot Farm training base.

Rosler says the facilities were essential in luring him to the Fylde coast and are the club’s ace card in signing players.

He said: “I was very impressed by the facilities and the people who created all of that. For me it was absolutely vital that we have that sort of base to go from.

“With such a training ground and structure in place, the club will move in the right direction and you can also attract players to come here.

“We are not London, Birmingham or Manchester. We are Fleetwood but that is our ace that we can play to attract players and build relationships with big clubs.

“They can see they are sending their players into the right environment and that was vital for me.”