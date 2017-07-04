Town snap-up Non-League Yorkshire’s player of the year

Fleetwood Town have raided the non-league market once again to snap-up Non-League Yorkshire’s player of the 2016/17 season Harrison Biggins from Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Biggins, 21, is not the first Town player to have played for Stocksbridge with now-England player Jamie Vardy having followed a similar route to Highbury before his £1m move to Leicester City in 2012.

Biggins, son of former Burnley, Stoke, Manchester City and Celtic striker Wayne caught Town’s eye after a string of impressive performances for NPL Premier Division side Stocksbridge last term.

The right-footed central midfielder has an eye for goal and joins on a two year deal.

The youngster trained with Uwe Rosler’s first team as Town’s pre-season officially commenced at Poolfoot yesterday but he will initially become part of Paul Murray’s Development Squad.

Murray said: “Harrison is an all-round midfielder who has a good athletic build. I think he is a good addition to our squad and we are very pleased to sign him. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop.”