Town skipper Pond hopes hard work pays off

Fleetwood Town skipper Nathan Pond says the focus is to get back to basics today.

Town started the season with three straight wins and three clean sheets but, since then, they have conceded 11 in their last four.

And after a 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth Pond says the team have been doing double sessions this week in preparation for today’s home clash with Southend United.

The aim is to get back to doing what they did so well last term; shutting teams out and picking them off on the counter.

Pond said: “We have started the season really good.

“But the goals that we are conceding at the moment are unlike us going off last seasonsn performances, we just need to get back to basics; defend the box better and do our jobs off set-pieces, stopping the crosses coming in.

“We were doing that a lot better earlier in the season.

“We have done a lot of training work on the goals we have been conceding and what can make us better defensively.

“We need to get back to basics, keep clean sheets and defend the box better.”

But Pond knows today’s opposition will not just roll over.

He said: “Southend are a good side, they have got a lot of experienced players.

“They were a physical side last year but they also keep the ball as well.

“They have got a few physical players up top so it is going to be a tough game but hopefully we can get the three points.

“I think, last year, we were a bit of an unknown

“This year they give us a lot more respect and credit, people have a game plan when they come up against us; we have definitely earned and gained their respect.”