Town’s next target is taming the Lions

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler says their new goal is to get a result against Millwall.

Town surpassed their 74-point target with Good Friday’s 2-1 win at Peterborough United.

With the rest of the promotion chasing pack all winning, Town now face sixth-placed Millwall, who are now five points below his third-placed side with three games to go.

It should have been more comfortable for Town at London Road as they cruised to a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to Bobby Grant and Ash Eastham.

However, they took their foot off the gas in the second half with Craig Mackail-Smith reducing the deficit to set up a tense finish.

Rosler said: “Outstanding first half; the only missing thing was we were not three or four up.

“Second half we played the result and not the game; when you play the result you need to be sure you don’t make stupid mistakes.

“We made one and invited them to put pressure on us but we still had chances on the counter attack.

“We achieved our second goal but everyone else won so we need to get a result against Millwall.”

Having reached 75 points for the season, that leaves Town four points behind second-placed Bolton Wanderers, who are at Oldham Athletic this afternoon.

Rosler, who said Devante Cole and Cian Bolger will be back for the Millwall game on Monday, stressed the possible importance of goal difference.

He said: “I think Ash Hunter was tremendous first half but he was running short in the second half; that was normal at this part of the season, especially the way we play.

“First half, the team really excited me the way we played. We should have got more goals and then the game would have been over at half-time and that would have done something for our goal difference because that could be crucial for us

“We need to make sure we still threaten, we still attack, we still keep getting the ball in the opposition half and do our jobs off the ball.”