Town’s Grant happy to figure in a new role

Fleetwood’s Bobby Grant says the way the side play has helped him adapt to a new midfield role as his room mate David Ball nears an exit.

Grant switched from attack to midfield this term and, despite moving back to what some would call a more physically demanding position, he has still racked up 56 appearances.

The last time the 26-year-old played nearly as many games was when he was a teen at Accrington.

And the striker turned midfielder says the way Uwe Rosler’s side play has helped him as pal Ball nears a departure from Town.

Last week Rotherham assistant boss Richie Barker confirmed they were one of a number of clubs in transfer talks with Ball.

The forward’s contract runs out on June 30 and it is understood he will turn down a new deal at Town to move elsewhere.

But Grant is under contract at Town and says he loved every minute of Town’s fourth-placed finish last time out.

He said: “I said to the manager when he first came in and he put me in the midfield and I think it has helped being part of a team that is so, the way we play the lads we have got it has helped me settle in but I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

Elsewhere, Town chairman Andy Pilley will run free return transport from Munich for fans travelling to pre-season matches during their Austrian training camp

The Cod Army will face two lower-league German teams during the week-long trip, both within an hour-and-a-half of their base in the Austrian town of Kossen.

The first match will take place against Karlsruher SC on Tuesday, July 11 with kick-off and location still to be confirmed.

Details on the other team who Uwe Rosler’s side will face will be announced in due course.

“We feel it would be good to reward supporters who make the trip to support us over in Austria,” said the chairman.

“If supporters arrange their flights and accommodation to Munich, we are happy to provide transport from there to the destinations we are playing our games.

“As yet the opponents aren’t confirmed but we expect one game will be around Munich, and the other at our training base in Kossen.”

While flights and accommodation will be at supporters’ expense, the club will provide free return transport from Munich.

Once fans have booked flights and accommodation, they should email will.watt@fleetwoodtownfc.com to be added to the list of travellers.