Town on tour: All the latest from Fleetwood’s alpine adventure

Fleetwood Town are preparing for the new League One season with a training camp in Austria.
Town will be based in Kossen for the week-long camp until Sunday July 16, keep up to date with all of the goings on below.
Fleetwood Town are preparing for the new League One season with a training camp in Austria.
Town will be based in Kossen for the week-long camp until Sunday July 16, keep up to date with all of the goings on below.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Fleetwood Weekly News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.