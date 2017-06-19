Town new boy Rodgers is raring to

Fleetwood Town have snapped-up another promising youngster with new boy Harvey Rodgers ready to battle it out for a starting spot and add some extra competition to Town’s impressive back line.

Town’s defensive prowess and progression was a key factor in last term’s fourth-placed finish in League One.

Keeper Alex Cairns racking up an incredible 20 clean sheets in his 31 appearances after making his first league start against Chesterfield in November.

That mammoth tally was aided by a switch to three centre-halves.

Cian Bolger, skipper Nathan Pond, Ash Eastham and Preston North End loanee Ben Davies all featured with Godswill Ekpolo and Joe Davis also utilised by Town’s head coach Uwe Rosler.

With Davies returning to his parent club, highly-rated Rodgers, who impressed in a 20-game loan spell at League Two side Accrington Stanley last season, comes in to bolster Town’s defensive options.

And the 20-year-old is keen to battle it out for a starting spot come August 5 after Town got the better of a number of Championship and League One clubs to lure Rodgers away from Hull City.

The youngster has penned a three-year deal, that will commence when his current deal at Hull City expires on July 1.

That puts him in the same position as Town’s other summer signing, Kyle Dempsey, who made his loan move to the Fylde coast a permanent one after agreeing a move from Huddersfield Town earlier in the summer.

Rosler’s players start their pre-season training early this week before another break before preparations for the new season fully commence on July 3.

Rodgers will have to wait to meet his team-mates but says he is raring to go ahead of the new season.

He said: “The team did well last year and hopefully we can go one better next season and I can get myself in the team.

“I’m very excited for the future. They wanted to improve me and make me a better player.

“It went really well for me last season at Accrington but I feel like I need to step things up again now.

“I’m buzzing that Uwe and Gretar Steinsson (technical director) wanted to sign me.”

“They are a really ambitious club and the facilities are second to none.”