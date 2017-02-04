Town new boy can’t wait to get going

He’s already played nine times for Premier League side Liverpool and now Town’s new on-loan midfielder Cameron Brannagan cannot wait to get started at the Valley today.

The 20-year-old has been at Liverpool since the age of five but has not been able to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season after making his first team debut in the 2015-16 season.

A foot ligament injury has kept him out of action recently but he is raring to go and is keen to make his first Town appearance today.

He said: “Being there with great players, it is hard to establish yourself and get in every week.

“I think coming here is going to help me massively, everyone here will probably help me too and I can learn parts of my game that I have never learned before.

“I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve had so many coaches, I’ve learned so much and now, to progress, I feel like here is going to help me do that.”

And Brannagan says Town head coach Uwe Rosler has a similar style of play to his fellow German Klopp and Branangan hopes to slot straight in.

He said: “They are (similar), the way we play, the way we like to press.

“I spoke to the manager individually and he wants me to work hard as much as I can on and off the ball.

“Pressing well, getting forward, getting the ball back; it is no different to what I’d be doing at Liverpool – I’m used to the way we are playing.”

Brannagan got some minutes under his belt in a development squad game against Oldham Athletic this week.

He admitted it was good to get a run out as he prepares to battle it out for a place in the side.

“I’ve had a bit of ligament damage in my foot so I was out for quite a bit but I’m back now,” Brannagan said.

“I played for 65 minutes in a friendly game and it was good to get some minutes and I’m back on the pitch training now.

“I just want to keep working; hopefully I can get in the team and try and help us push for whatever the club can bring.”

And Brannagan says he is a midfielder who operates at both ends of the pitch.

He admitted: “I’m a box-to-box man, I like to get forward, create things and pop up in the box sometimes and score goals.

“I’m an all-round midfielder to be quite honest.

“I’m here to do a job, I want to win; I want to be able to push on for promotion.

“These four months are crucial for me when the games comes thick and fast. I just want to produce and do well.”