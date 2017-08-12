Town management team heads back to where it all began

It was all a bit of a whirlwind for Fleetwood Town’s new management team on their last visit to Northampton Town – their first game at the helm, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

Now head coach Uwe Rosler and assistant Rob Kelly prepare for their return to the visitors’ dugout at Sixfields just over a year on from their first game with a top four finish to show for their efforts last season.

Kelly only jetted into Poolfoot two days before that 1-1 draw in the blazing sunshine and he says preparation for this clash, like the weather, has been a little different this time.

He said: “It was all a bit of a swift turnaround!

“Uwe came in at the start of the week and I literally came in on the Thursday .

“We didn’t have too much time to prepare and I remember it was a really hot day.

“There was a real buzz about the club, they had a lot of momentum after just getting promoted but we put in a good performance and got a deserved point.”

Kelly went to watch Northampton’s final pre-season win over Newport at Sixfields on July 29.

Despite back-to-back 1-0 defeats at the start of the season to Shrewsbury Town and QPR in the Carabo Cup, Kelly expects Justin Edinburgh’s side to be challenging for a spot in the top six.

He said: “It will be a tough game.

“The management team have been there a few months now, they have got a pre-season under their belts and they are putting their own stamp on it.

“They have had a takeover from Chinese investors and now they will be looking upwards at the league and a top six challenge this term – so a tough game.”