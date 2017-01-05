Town loan player makes early exit

Fleetwood’s on-loan forward Alex Jakubiak has returned to parent club Watford.

Jakubiak joined Town on a year long loan deal in August after signing a new four year deal at the Premier League side.

The 20-year-old made only three appearances off the bench for Town in League One and just two starts in the EFL Trophy during his spell.

He netted once for the club in the 4-2 EFL Trophy defeat at Carlisle and will go down in history after he became the 100th player to represent Fleetwood in the EFL after he came off the bench in the 4-1 home defeat to MK Dons back in September.