Town coach Nicholson relishes North End reunion

Fleetwood first team coach Barry Nicholson is relishing seeing how Town fare against Championship opposition and his old club Preston North End tonight, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

Town are aiming to back up last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers as the countdown continues to the big kick-off with Rotherham United on August 5.

Nicholson has fond memories of his time at Deepdale with the only blot being a broken leg against Peterborough United in August 2009; a game that saw him booked as he was stretchered off.

That four-year spell came to an end in 2012 with the attacking midfielder joining Town for the 2012-13 season.

As he celebrates his first year as first team coach Nichoslon warned Fleetwood will have to be prepared for a tough game tonight.

He said: “It will be good. Obviously there are not as many players playing there but I still know a few of the staff members.

“It is pre-season and it is going to be a big test, they are a Championship club.

“They are still one of the first results I look for on a Saturday or in midweek.

“I had a good four or so years there and they treated me really well when I had a broken leg.

“The fans were always great with me and I have fond memories – apart from breaking my leg!”

Nicholson is not the only ex-North Ender on Uwe Rosler’s staff with assistant head coach Rob Kelly, goalkeeping coach David Lucas and head of sports science Youl Mawene having spells as coaches or players at Deepdale.

Nicholson enjoys working with Rosler and Kelly, helping to pass on his knowledge to Town’s midfielders.

He said: “I love it, it has been brilliant and the gaffer has been great with me.

“The three of us work really well together on the training ground and we had a good season last term, it worked well on the pitch.”