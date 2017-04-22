Town centurion Bell wants to ring in some success

His 100th Fleetwood Town appearance might not have gone to plan but Amari’i Bell has shaken off the illness that disrupted his meeting with Millwall ahead of today’s return to Gillingham.

The 22-year-old wing-back spent time on loan at the Gills before swapping Birmingham City for the Fylde coast in the summer of 2015

He’s preparing to head back to his old haunt despite being withdrawn 10 minutes into the second half of his Easter Monday milestone game.

Rather than focusing on his own disappointment, Bell said the most important thing on Monday was claiming a 1-0 victory.

He said: “It wasn’t the best, it was a bit disappointing to be fair but in the bigger picture we got the result which is always more pleasing so it wasn’t too disappointed about it.

”It is great coming here and playing so many games. That is what I wanted to do – just progressing and developing myself under different managers has been a good learning curve for me.”

Bell is hoping he can learn more from head coach Uwe Rosler, who has taken Town to within two points of an automatic promotion spot in League One.

He said: “I enjoy working with him a lot. You can see the difference he has made.

“I’ve learned a lot from him and it has been a pleasure working with him and to carry on working with him even further will be great.”

Bell’s development this season has seen speculation linking him with moves to West Ham United, Swansea City and Norwich City.

For his part, however, those stories have not fazed him as he bids to help Town keep making history.

He said: “I haven’t really tried to look into it.

“I’m at Fleetwood and here is where I am playing my football and I just want to concentrate on our season.”

Town head to Gillingham today looking to back up Monday’s win which ensures they will finish fifth at worst.

While it has been an excellent campaign for the Cod Army, Bell admits the players want to finish on a high.

He said: “It has been a great season for us, everyone is over the moon with what we have achieved so far. The season is still not finished yet, we want to finish strong and who knows where that can take us.

“It might not happen again in anybody’s career so we just have to embrace this and grab it with both hands.

“We just need to knuckle down for the final two games of the season and not take anything for granted.”

Bell is expecting his old club to put up a fight today.

He said: “I think they are battling, they are going to put up a tough test and we just need to show the togetherness that we have shown throughout the season and get a good result.”