Town can capitalise on the power of positivity

The positivity surrounding Fleetwood Town can only spur the team on to greater success, says first team coach Barry Nicholson.

The Cod Army currently find themselves in the midst of a 12-game unbeaten run as they prepare to take on Bristol Rovers this afternoon.

The 38-year-old former Town player, who has moved from the developmental squad to coach with the first team this season, says confidence is currently sky high.

“The whole feeling around the place at the moment is really good and really positive and we’ve just got to try and keep that going,” he said.

“Just as a group of players and staff we just want to keep that run going.

“Obviously we would have liked to win the games we drew but the confidence is high. We look solid defensively and the players go out onto the pitch knowing exactly what they’ve got to do.

“We’re keeping clean sheets which is always a good sign because we’ve got players who are capable of scoring goals. So we’ve got a good mix and a good blend at the minute.

“It’s all down to hard work. The players have worked very hard on the training pitch and everything we do out there we try and take into our games.

“Thankfully we’ve managed to do that and things seem to be coming to fruition.”

Town take on a Rovers side coming into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Northampton Town, with striker Ellis Harrison bagging four goals.

Nicholson added: “We know it will be a difficult game. It was a difficult game against them back in November.

“They’re a team with high energy and we have to match that if we’re going to get a result.”