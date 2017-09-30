Town boss Rosler wants to hear support drummed up

Fleetwood Town’s unbeaten home run came to an end last weekend but three points was not the only thing missing from Highbury, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

The drummer in the Memorial Stand was also absent with head coach Uwe Rosler appealing for him to return for today’s Charlton game.

Rosler said: “I really hope the man on the drums is back because against Southend we missed him!

“I hope he is back because this person lifts the atmosphere in our stadium when we play at home.”

One man who nearly left Town last month, Devante Cole, has kept up his fine form.

Cole nearly clinched a deadline day switch to Sheffield United after netting four times in August, since when he has added a further three.

However, Rosler said Cole is not the only Town player catching the eye.

He said: “His form could not drop because he has worked himself up in the last 13 months to a level where he got interest from the Championship.

“Devante is in very good form at the moment, he was in similar form last year when he got his injury in the Bolton game.”

Burnley loanee Aiden O’Neill is back in contention after missing the midweek Bradford win through suspension.

“I think the boy was really down after the Southend game because until then it was 1-1 and it was not a pretty game for us but he felt responsible for the defeat,” Rosler said.

“What I really like is that he came off his own back, in his own car to Bradford and came into the dressing room to be in and around the boys and that shows me for a loan player how committed he is.

“For players with that sort of attitude, I have a lot of time.”